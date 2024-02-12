WHAT (IS) A WOMAN, Andrée Bernard's Blistering New Play Premieres At Arcola Theatre, 23rd April To 4th May

WHAT (IS) A WOMAN, Andrée Bernard's blistering new play premieres at Arcola Theatre Tuesday 23rd April to Saturday 4th May 2024.

A new solo musical play with an illuminating script, nine original songs and stunning underscore, What (is) a Woman is a one woman show of astounding inventiveness, where one actress plays all the men. What (is) A Woman is the remarkable new production from critically acclaimed TV and West End actress, Andrée Bernard (Poirot, ITV; Hollyoaks, Channel 4; Only Fools and Horses, BBC One).

An early workshop of What (is) a Woman was described by renowned writer and director Steven Berkoff as a wry, sharply observed, and comic view of modern woman. Not for the faint hearted.

What (is) a Woman is set over four decades and tells one woman's story of love, sex, lies, and laughter. It touches on themes of identity, femininity, and gender dynamics in a heartfelt and often humorous way. The entire piece is written by Bernard and is the culmination of her years as an exemplary theatre practitioner (Hair, The Old Vic; Kiss Me Kate, The Old Vic and The Savoy Theatre; 6 Actors in Search of a Director, Charing Cross Theatre).

What (is) a Woman is directed by award winning director Michael Strassen (Billy, Union Theatre [Best Director, Off West End Awards]; Assassins, Union Theatre [Best Production, Off West End Awards]). Michael is joined by choreographer Lucie Pankhurst whose credits span theatre, TV and film including The National Theatre, ENO, BBC, and Netflix, and by musical director Daniel Looseley, a recent graduate of Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

As writer and performer, Andrée Bernard comments, What it means to be a woman is a hot topic. I'm still figuring out how to do it and this play is an exploration of that. The piece speaks directly to audiences of today, asking what it really is to be a woman in an era of empowerment with raw, authentic and uninhibited writing. It is, at its heart, a very human journey. She continues, Things have changed for women: dating, romance, independence, acceptance, identity but to be honest, they've changed for men too. Being flawed, making mistakes and getting hurt are universal. That's what I hope will resonate with the audience - with toe-tapping tunes along the way

Andrée Bernard

Andrée is a critically acclaimed TV, Film and Theatre actress. Her TV Series credits include: Hollyoaks, Only Fools & Horses, Doctor Who, Poirot, The Brittas Empire and Holby City. Her West End Theatre includes: Sheila in Hair (Old Vic), Lois Lane in the RSC's Kiss Me Kate (Old Vic & Savoy) and Eve in 6 Actors In Search Of A Director (Charing Cross Theatre). Other theatre highlights include: Steven Berkoff's The Actor's Lament (Edinburgh & UK Tour), Side By Side By Sondheim (Toronto) and Cassie in A Chorus Line (Derby Playhouse).

What (is) A Woman marks Andrée's debut as a writer and composer for the stage. www.andreebernard.com

Michael is an award winning theatre director. His extensive directing in London includes: Billy (Union Theatre - Best Director, Off West End Awards), Assassins (Union Theatre - Best Production, Off West End Awards), The Fix (Union Theatre - Best Musical nomination, Off West End Awards), Pacific Overtures (Union Theatre) and Tommy (Greenwich Theatre). Other theatre highlights include: Passion (Hope Mill Theatre), Pippin (Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong), The Railway Children (Leatherhead Theatre) and the 50th Anniversary Concert of Godspell (Broadway.HD)

Michael Strassen is one the most innovative and admired directors in recent years – Dame Arlene Phillips

www.michaelstrassen.com

Lucie is a choreographer for Theatre, TV, Film and commercials, including The National Theatre, ENO, BBC, Netflix, Sky and Disney. Lucie's theatre credits include: Othello (National Theatre), The Invincibles (Queens Theatre), Much Ado About Nothing (English Shakespeare Company), Calamity Jane (Bridewell) and ‘Orrible Opera (BBC Proms/ENO). TV credits include: Rivals (Disney+), Heartstopper (Netflix), Motherland (BBC) and series 2-7 of Horrible Histories (BBC). Films include: Florence Foster Jenkins (Stephen Frears/Pathe), Lady Chatterley's Lover (Jed Mecurio/Hartswood) and Maleficent (Disney).

www.luciepankhurst.co.uk

Daniel Looseley

Daniel is a musical director, arranger and accompanist based in the South East. He studied at Royal Holloway University (BMus), where he gained a first-class degree in Music whilst working as a musical director with youth groups and choirs. He received his MA Master's qualification in Musical Direction from Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. His credits include Urinetown (Portsmouth New Theatre Royal), City Of Dreams (Esher Theatre) and Grads Sing Sondheim (The Other Palace).

Zoé Ritchie

Zoé is a French and British lighting designer and technician who trained in Paris and at Rose Bruford College London. Her lighting design for theatre includes: Knocking On The Wall (Finborough Theatre, London), Mère (Théâtre 13, Paris) and La Réunification des Deux Corées (Conservatoire Darius Millhaud, Paris). Zoé was re-lighter for Sucker Punch (UK Tour), 1983 (Compagnie Nova, French Tour) and Charlie and Stan (UK Tour). Her lighting for dance includes: Grown Men Keep Breaking My Heart (Blue Elephant Theatre), Illegal Dance (UK Tour) and Coiled Up (Clay Arts Centre). Zoé was assistant lighting designer on First Touch (Nottingham Playhouse).