Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Preview of MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL at Orange Tree Theatre
The verse drama follows Becket's return to Canterbury as four knights set out on a deadly mission.
Orange Tree Theatre unveiled a production trailer for its revival of T.S. Eliot's Murder in the Cathedral, now playing at Richmond's St John the Divine Church. The footage presents the story of King Henry II and Thomas Becket, once the closest of friends and now sworn enemies, as Becket returns to Canterbury and four knights set out on a deadly mission.
The trailer also lists press response to the production. Five-star notices are credited to Arts Hub, View from the Gods, Theatre News, Theatre Weekly, Spy in the Stalls and Mark Aspen. Four-star reviews are credited to The Guardian, The Times, The Telegraph, the Daily Mail, the Standard, The Stage, BroadwayWorld, WhatsOnStage, The Recs, The Reviews Hub and LondonTheatre1.
Murder in the Cathedral is Eliot's verse drama about the final days of Archbishop Thomas Becket. The production is described as a tale of faith, loyalty and betrayal, brought to life through poetry and live choral music, with David Suchet starring. Orange Tree Theatre's earlier trailer for the production, covered in a previous BroadwayWorld story, introduced the play's setting in 1170.
The company is led by David Suchet as Thomas Becket, with Mensah Bediako (Third Priest), Ben Caplan (Second Tempter, Second Knight), Paul Hickey (Second Priest), Jyuddah Jaymes (First Tempter, First Knight), Michael Lyle (First Priest), Nick Sampson (Third Tempter, Third Knight), Jad Sayegh (Messenger) and David Yelland (Fourth Tempter, Fourth Knight). In Richmond, the Chorus is led by Sally Cheng, Sonya Cullingford, Chyna-Rose Frederick and Rebecca Thorn, and a community ensemble plays the Women of Canterbury. The production is directed by Tom Littler with Francesca Ellis, as detailed in BroadwayWorld's casting announcement. Performances run at Orange Tree Theatre from 12 October to 7 November 2026, then transfer to Theatre Royal Bath from 10 to 21 November 2026.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
How to Train Your Dragon 2 in Concert (PG)
The Royal Albert Hall (12/28-12/28)
|
Alex McAleer - Mind Reader
The Brewhouse Arts Centre (11/11-11/11)
|
Stan Tracey's 'A Child's Christmas' Jazz Suite
Windsor Jazz Club (12/05-12/05)
|
Cinderella: An Immersive Pantomime Experience
East Riddlesden Hall (12/04-12/23)
|
Jack the Ripper theatre show - Torquay Royal Lyceum Theatre
Torquay Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/12-12/12)
|
Michael Starring Ben: The Magic Of Michael Jackson
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/21-11/21)
|
What The Ladybird Heard At Christmas
Royal & Derngate (11/28-12/31)
|
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert (12A)
The Royal Albert Hall (12/29-12/29)
|
Dünyada
The Space (11/05-11/08)
|
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
The Royal Albert Hall (12/12-12/12)