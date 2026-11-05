Video: Preview of MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL at Orange Tree Theatre

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Orange Tree Theatre unveiled a production trailer for its revival of T.S. Eliot's Murder in the Cathedral, now playing at Richmond's St John the Divine Church. The footage presents the story of King Henry II and Thomas Becket, once the closest of friends and now sworn enemies, as Becket returns to Canterbury and four knights set out on a deadly mission.

The trailer also lists press response to the production. Five-star notices are credited to Arts Hub, View from the Gods, Theatre News, Theatre Weekly, Spy in the Stalls and Mark Aspen. Four-star reviews are credited to The Guardian, The Times, The Telegraph, the Daily Mail, the Standard, The Stage, BroadwayWorld, WhatsOnStage, The Recs, The Reviews Hub and LondonTheatre1.

Murder in the Cathedral is Eliot's verse drama about the final days of Archbishop Thomas Becket. The production is described as a tale of faith, loyalty and betrayal, brought to life through poetry and live choral music, with David Suchet starring. Orange Tree Theatre's earlier trailer for the production, covered in a previous BroadwayWorld story, introduced the play's setting in 1170.

More on Orange Tree Theatre Recent Articles Video: MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL Trailer at Orange Tree Theatre

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming