Video: Philip Battley Joins The Cast Of F**KING MEN, New Trailer Released!

Philip Battley Joins The Cast Of F**KING MEN, New Trailer Released!

The final day to see Charlie Condou in the production will be Sunday 21 May.

Philip Battley (Downton Abbey, Doctors, Emmerdale) is joining the cast of 'F**king Men' at Waterloo East Theatre from Tuesday May 23. The final day to see Charlie Condou in the production will be Sunday 21 May.

The rest of the cast remains unchanged - Alex Britt, Derek Mitchell and Stanton Plummer-Cambridge.

'F**king Men' is currently booking to Sunday 18 June.

Producers have also released a trailer with a first look at footage from the critically acclaimed production. Check it out below!

Philip Battley is an actor, producer and audiobook narrator. For TV, Philip recently played Frank Hastings on 'Doctors' for BBC1, and appears in the upcoming Season 4 of the Netflix series 'Mia and Me', in the regular role of Pieter. As well as appearing as Steve Ludgate in ITV's 'Emmerdal'e, Philip played John Harding in ITV's multi-Emmy award-winning 'Downton Abbey', which won the Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series He also appeared on stage as Julius P. Hersheimmer in Agatha Christie's 'Partners In Crime' at the Queen's Theatre. He has produced and starred in the film 'Art in Heaven', currently on the festival circuit. The award-winning 'Sogni D'Oro' (Dreams of Gold), which Philip produced and stars in, was an official selection at numerous film festivals, including LA Shorts, New York Independent Film, Boston Film and Newport Beach Film Festivals. Sogni D'Oro won Best Drama at the Portobello Film Festival. Philip can also be seen in the comedy feature 'Wild Target' (alongside Bill Nighy, Emily Blunt, Rupert Grint, dir. Jonathan Lynn) . Philip is also an award-winning audiobook narrator and producer with more than 100 titles under his name.

F**king Men, a fascinating, funny and provocative story of sex, love and connection, is a modern retelling of Schnitzler's infamous classic 'La Ronde', following 10 men through a series of erotic encounters that change their lives in small but significant ways.

In this raw and updated new version for 2023, Tony-winning writer Joe DiPietro ('Memphis', 'The Toxic Avenger,' 'What's New Pussycat?'), takes a sharp and insightful look at the experiences of modern gay men as they navigate their conflicting desires for the comfort of monogamous love and the thrill of
sexual freedom.

Director Steve Kunis
Set and Costume Designer Cara Evens
Lighting Designer Alex Lewer
Sound Designer Charlie Smith
Movement & Intimacy Director Lee Crowley
Casting Director Anne Vosser

Produced by Adam Roebuck ('Afterglow', UK premiere, Southwark Playhouse & Waterloo East Theatre).



