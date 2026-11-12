Video: GLOBAL MAJORITY Teaser Trailer From the Bush Theatre

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A new teaser trailer for GLOBAL MAJORITY, the upcoming play at the Bush Theatre in London, introduces the production with a pointed question: "Are you really going to be the first Asian to win everything?" The footage frames the show as "the interview of a lifetime" and confirms an opening date of 25 November.

GLOBAL MAJORITY is a new play by Chris Fung, winner of the Tony Craze Award and author of The Society for New Cuisine. The work is described as an unflinching thriller exploring twisted family loyalty, elite power structures and the sacrifices required to gain influence. It follows Brian Tran as he undergoes an interview that could make him the world's most powerful leader. As the interview's tests become increasingly brutal, Brian must confront the consequences of failure and the personal cost of pursuing power.

The production is a co-production between Fun Guy Theatre, Gabriella Sills Productions and Bush Theatre. It is scheduled to run through January 16, 2027, with a press night on December 1.

As previously reported in BroadwayWorld's casting announcement, Jeremy Ang Jones, Edward Baker-Duly, Cade Brannan and Poppy Gilbert star in the production, directed by Rupert Hands. The creative team includes set and Costume Designer Peiyao Wang, lighting designer Simeon Miller, sound designer Kieran Lucas, video designer Dave Anderson, costume supervisor Esther Burt, casting director Stuart Burt and fight director Kev McCurdy.

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