"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: CRANFORD Trailer at Orange Tree Theatre
Tamsin Greig leads the ensemble in a stage version of Gaskell's 1853 novel directed by Josh Roche.
A new production trailer introduces CRANFORD, the Orange Tree Theatre's Christmas production, which is led by Tamsin Greig as Matty Jenkyns. The footage sets out the world of the story: a small town in the 1840s where gossip travels fast, traditions run deep, and change is on its way whether anyone wants it or not.
CRANFORD is adapted by Lin Coghlan and Shaun McKenna from Elizabeth Gaskell's 1853 novel. Matty Jenkyns lives at the centre of a close-knit community of formidable women whose lives are governed by a web of peculiar customs and unspoken rules. As the outside world rushes in, the residents must navigate troubled friendships, lost love, and the challenge of holding on to what matters most. Gaskell's novel stands alongside her North and South and Wives and Daughters among her best-known works of Victorian fiction.
Josh Roche directs and co-created the production. He reunites with Coghlan and McKenna following their adaptation of The Forsyte Saga at the RSC. Greig's television credits include Black Books, Green Wing, Friday Night Dinner, and Episodes.
The company is led by Greig, with Sara Crowe as Mrs Forester, Abigail Cruttenden as Deborah Jenkyns and Lady Glenmire, Saffron Dey as Martha and Young Matty, Alexandra Gilbreath as Miss Pole, Jonny Glynn in multiple roles including Older Peter and Signor Brunoni, Michael Lumsden as Tom Holbrook, Dr Hoggins and Dobson, Robert Merriam as Jem Hearn and Young Peter, Sara Powell as Mrs Jamieson, and Phoebe Pryce as Eliza Cleghorn, as detailed in BroadwayWorld's cast announcement. Roche directs the production.
BroadwayWorld has covered the production through its run, including production photos and a review of the production.
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