Venue And Casting Announced For THE WOLF OF WALL STREET Immersive Show in London

The Wolf of Wall Street today announces full casting and reveals its venue location for the world premiere immersive production opening this Autumn. The Wolf of Wall Street will be taking over a landmark building situated in the heart of the City of London close to Liverpool Street Station at 5-15 Sun Street, Central London. The 2000sq metre property, spanning four floors and 25 rooms will undergo a major transformation to recreate '90s New York and the world of infamous stockbroker Jordan Belfort, whose life was depicted by Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's movie of the same name. This new production, adapted and directed by Alexander Wright (The Great Gatsby, Orpheus & Eurydice), will preview from 5 September 2019, with opening night for press on 4 October.



A cast of 16 will play multiple characters as featured in Jordan Belfort's memoirs, from his Stratton Oakmont players to the FBI, plunging audiences into a world of greed, power and excess, and bringing to life the highs and lows of Belfort's millionaire lifestyle in a night of Class A entertainment. Oliver Tilney will play Jordan Belfort with Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty as his wife Nadine, and James Bryant as his right-hand man Danny. The full cast also includes: Charlotte Brown, Caroline Colomei, Ivy Corbin, Alan Devally, Sam Donnelly, Fia Houston Hamilton, Samuel Hunt, Naail Ishaq, Andrew MacBean, Olivia Marcus, Jack Matthew, Razak Osman and Gail Sixsmith.



The creative team brings together Director Alexander Wright and Designer Ciaran Bagnall with costume design by Heledd Rees, lighting by Rachel Sampley, co-sound design and music supervision by Phil Grainger, co-sound design by Lara Gallagher and movement by Chi-San Howard. The team is completed by Associate Director Aileen Gonsalves, Dramaturg and Assistant Director Rebecca Hanbury, Assistant Director Fiona Kingwill and Safeguarding, Consent and Inclusion Coordinator Brodie Turner. The company, creative and production teams comprises a 50/50 male/female balance with 47% from a BAME background.

Jordan Belfort. Stock-market millionaire at 26. Federal convict at 36. By day he made thousands of dollars a minute. By night he spent it as fast as he could. ?

Stratton Oakmont is hiring. The FBI is closing in. You're either with him or you're against him.



The Wolf of Wall Street is presented by Stratton Oakmont Productions Ltd and comes from the creators and producers behind The Great Gatsby - the longest-ever running immersive show in the UK which continues an open-ended run in London Bridge, as well as playing in cities across Europe. Producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook's current shows also include Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical in the West End and Amelie The Musical UK Tour and in the West End. The Wolf of Wall Street is adapted and directed by Alexander Wright.



Tickets are now on sale at www.immersivewolf.com





