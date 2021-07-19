VIDEO: Learn What its Like to Be a Member of the Royal Opera Chorus

Tomorrow, 20 July, The Royal Opera House will premiere a new video, providing insight on what it's like to be a member of the Royal Opera Chorus.

Watch this deep dive into the Royal Opera Chorus' life and daily practice with interviews from mezzo-soprano Elizabeth Key and tenor Nicholas Sharratt, and performances led by Chorus Director William Spaulding and Assistant Chorus Master Genevieve Ellis.

Presented by Chloe Miller Smith, this Insight will introduce you to the artists who make up the Chorus and explore the training and wide-ranging skills needed to perform.

Members of the Chorus will also discuss the opportunities, joys and challenges of their work and perform excerpts including Bizet's Carmen, Verdi's Falstaff, Britten's Peter Grimes and many more best-loved operas.

Tune in to the video tomorrow, 20 July, at 2pm EST below.