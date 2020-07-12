VIDEO: 2020 Graduates Perform From SIX
A musical theatre festival launched to give graduates the chance to perform for some of the most renowned names in the business to help them get into the industry. 6 2020 graduates each from different institutions came together to embark on this project which is produced by The Grad Fringe Festival.
Cast
Catherine of Aragon - Cassie McCluskey - Mountview Graduate
Anne Boleyn - Carla Balls - Bird College Graduate
Jane Seymour - Lucy Rice - Urdang Graduate
Anna of Cleves - Amelia Atherton - PPA Graduate
Katherine Howard - Aoife Kenny - Laine Graduate
Catherine Parr - Olivia Lallo - GSA Graduate
