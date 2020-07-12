VIDEO: 2020 Graduates Perform From SIX

A musical theatre festival launched to give graduates the chance to perform for some of the most renowned names in the business to help them get into the industry. 6 2020 graduates each from different institutions came together to embark on this project which is produced by The Grad Fringe Festival.

Cast

Catherine of Aragon - Cassie McCluskey - Mountview Graduate

Anne Boleyn - Carla Balls - Bird College Graduate

Jane Seymour - Lucy Rice - Urdang Graduate

Anna of Cleves - Amelia Atherton - PPA Graduate

Katherine Howard - Aoife Kenny - Laine Graduate

Catherine Parr - Olivia Lallo - GSA Graduate



A musical theatre festival has launched to give graduates the chance to perform and direct for some of the most renowned names in the business to gain vital experience to help them get into the industry.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You