Tomáš Vaněk and Guests Will Perform a Christmas Concert in London

The performance is on 9th December 2023 at 8:00pm.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 1 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 2 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour
DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album Photo 3 DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album
Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve Photo 4 Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve

Tomáš Vaněk and Guests Will Perform a Christmas Concert in London

Tomáš Vaněk and Guests Will Perform a Christmas Concert in London

Tomáš Vaněk, a Czech musical singer and actor known for his leading performances in musicals and stage productions such as The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Tick, Tick...Boom!, Bonnie & Clyde and RENT will perform on London's West End for one night only!

In an intercultural celebration of the UK's growing and vibrant Czech community, Tomáš will be accompanied by a specially formed children's choir featuring students from Czech and English schools across London and its surrounding counties. The children's choir highlights partnerships with charities, voluntary-run organizations, and institutions such as the Czech School Without Borders, the Czech School Berkshire, Okénko, Czech School Surrey, Czech and Slovak Club, and the children's folklore ensemble Sovička, in showcasing Czechia's continuing cultural innovations and creativity in the UK.

Performing a selection of Christmas classics, traditional carols, and musical hits in Czech, Slovak, and English, Tomáš will be joined by incredible musicians - Czech pianist Kristina Brachtlová and London violinist of Czech origin Leona Gogolicynová.
This event will further provide new and valuable opportunities for young Czech performers to engage in a cross-community collaboration and promote the best of Czech culture to wider audiences.

This all-ages concert will be a magical evening of sharing Czech cultural customs and traditions to get you in the festive spirit!




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
THE KING AND I Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next Month Photo
THE KING AND I Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next Month

Following a critically acclaimed Broadway smash-hit run, a sold-out season at the London Palladium (which resulted in the biggest global live event cinema release of 2018) and a previous record-breaking UK and International tour, this multi-Tony Award-winning production returns to Milton Keynes this autumn.

2
Waterside Arts Inaugural Winter Festival Of Music And Light Will Illuminate Sale Town Cent Photo
Waterside Arts' Inaugural Winter Festival Of Music And Light Will Illuminate Sale Town Centre This November

Prism - a new and ambitious winter festival, powered by Waterside Arts, will light up Sale town centre in Trafford from Thursday 23 November to Saturday 25 November.  

3
Danyah Millers I BELIEVE IN UNICORNS Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Mon Photo
Danyah Miller's I BELIEVE IN UNICORNS Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

Award-winning storyteller Danyah Miller brings her acclaimed production of I Believe in Unicorns, based on former Children’s Laureate Michael Morpurgo’s best-selling story, to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

4
Video: Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Photo
Video: Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

An all new trailer has been released for the Fiery Angel, Royal & Derngate, Northampton and ROYO production of Agatha Christie’s iconic thriller And Then There Were None. Check out the video here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs Oscar Wilde
OSO Arts Centre (11/09-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ikaria
Abbey Theatre (10/16-10/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's Macbeth
The Barnfield Theatre (11/17-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much
The North Wall Arts Centre (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# These Demons
Theatre503 (9/26-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Cornerstone Arts Centre (10/18-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
Brighton Dome (11/01-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You