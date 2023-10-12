Tomáš Vaněk and Guests Will Perform a Christmas Concert in London

Tomáš Vaněk, a Czech musical singer and actor known for his leading performances in musicals and stage productions such as The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Tick, Tick...Boom!, Bonnie & Clyde and RENT will perform on London's West End for one night only!

In an intercultural celebration of the UK's growing and vibrant Czech community, Tomáš will be accompanied by a specially formed children's choir featuring students from Czech and English schools across London and its surrounding counties. The children's choir highlights partnerships with charities, voluntary-run organizations, and institutions such as the Czech School Without Borders, the Czech School Berkshire, Okénko, Czech School Surrey, Czech and Slovak Club, and the children's folklore ensemble Sovička, in showcasing Czechia's continuing cultural innovations and creativity in the UK.

Performing a selection of Christmas classics, traditional carols, and musical hits in Czech, Slovak, and English, Tomáš will be joined by incredible musicians - Czech pianist Kristina Brachtlová and London violinist of Czech origin Leona Gogolicynová.

This event will further provide new and valuable opportunities for young Czech performers to engage in a cross-community collaboration and promote the best of Czech culture to wider audiences.

This all-ages concert will be a magical evening of sharing Czech cultural customs and traditions to get you in the festive spirit!