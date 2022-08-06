Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets Now Available For FLUMPS At Barons Court Theatre

Buy tickets now and don't miss FLUMPS this month straight off of Brighton Fringe 2022.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 6, 2022  

Tickets Now Available For FLUMPS At Barons Court Theatre

Critically acclaimed, Hoo Hah House Productions is excited to announce the London premiere of FLUMPS, after a run of previews at Brighton Fringe 2022.

An extravaganza of noughties beats, dark comedy & a hint of problematic puppetry, FLUMPS, is boldly bursting with wacky plot twists and eccentric realities. Our hysterical yet heroic siblings, Harvey (13) and Felicity (8), find themselves spending an extraordinary, Tracy Beaker-like summer of freedom after their mum's disappearance. Will our comedic duo find satisfaction in a life of cushioned fantasy or will their ill-obtained furry friends lead them into catastrophic calamity?

Book Now: www.baronscourttheatre.com/flumps

About the production company:

Hoo Hah House Productions, founded by Everleigh Brenner and Maria Cristina Petitti, strives to focus on stories through the lens of the female gaze. They are a movement based & sustainable theatre company that asks audiences to see beyond their everyday horizon. Honesty, Hope, Humour and Perseverance are the ingredients to every show they serve.

A Hoo Hah House Production.

Writer - Emma Pallett
Director - Everleigh Brenner
Movement Director - Maria Cristina Petitti
Puppet Maker - Fai West
Cast (Felicity) - Emma Pallett
Cast (Harvey) - Susie Coutts





From This Author - Grace Cutler


Tickets Available for Zachary Cohen at 54 Below Performing DON'T ASK THE LADY
August 6, 2022

Zachary Cohen set to perform at 54 below this month.
Visit The Phoenix Theatre Company and Pay What You Can for ON YOUR FEET!
August 6, 2022

See ON YOUR FEET! At The Phoenix Theatre and pay what you can August 7th.
The Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, Returns To The Ridgefield Playhouse This Fall
August 6, 2022

See Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo October 29th.
THE BOOMER BOYS MUSICAL Takes the Stage at The Ridgefield Playhouse This Fall
August 6, 2022

Tickets on sale for THE BOOMER BOYS MUSICAL October 9th.
Revisit Sinatra Classics with MY SINATRA Starring Cary Hoffman at The Ridgefield Playhouse This Fall
August 6, 2022

See Sinatra classics at The Ridgefield Playhouse this Fall.