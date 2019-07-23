Theatre Tokens Partners With Tesco To Sell In Nearly 800 Stores UK-wide

Shoppers will be able to buy a night out at the theatre alongside their groceries after Theatre Tokens unveiled a new retail partnership with supermarket giant Tesco to sell national theatre gift vouchers in their stores.

The gift cards, rolled out across 791 Tesco stores last week, can be redeemed to purchase tickets at any of over 250 theatres around the country, including London's West End.

Since being established in 1984, Theatre Tokens has helped introduce new audiences to the magic of live theatre, with over 350,000 tickets purchased each year through the scheme. They have no expiry date and are produced by the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), a not-for-profit organisation which invests back into the theatre industry.

The partnership with Tesco furthers the mission of Theatre Tokens to showcase the rich range of entertainment on offer at theatres across the UK, raising the profile of theatre and helping it reach as wide an audience as possible.

Theatre Tokens, the only nationwide theatre gift card and voucher scheme for the UK theatre industry, are currently also available to buy online, at participating theatres and on the high street at selected branches of WHSmith and Waterstones.

To buy and register Theatre Tokens, top up a gift card or eGift, check your balance or find out how and where Theatre Tokens can be used, go to www.theatretokens.com





