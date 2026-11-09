Theatre Peckham Reveals Cast for A LADD IN PECKHAM

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Theatre Peckham has announced the cast for its 2026 festive production, A Ladd In Peckham, running from Friday 4 to Wednesday 23 December 2026.

Directed by Theatre Peckham's CEO and Artistic Director Suzann McLean and reuniting the team behind the venue's previous acclaimed festive shows including writer and lyricist Geoff Aymer and composer Jordan Xavier, A Ladd In Peckham follows Al, a dreamer with big ambitions and an even bigger imagination.

Starring as Al (Aladdin) is Joey James, a London-based actor and vocalist, recently returned from the Can You Feel It tour of China. A former X Factor finalist with Rough Copy, Joey has also performed alongside Emeli Sandé, Jason Derulo and Jessie J. His stage credits include Chuck Berry in Rock N Roll Man, Jack and the Beanstalk at the Lyric Hammersmith, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Thriller Live (Lyric Theatre & UK Tour) and Whitney – Queen of the Night (UK & Europe).

Wade Lewin plays Gene Genie. Originally from Manchester, Wade trained at Millennium Performing Arts College. His work in theatre includes War Horse and The Lion King in the West End, Ghost the Musical and West Side Story on tour. His TV credits include Bridgerton Season 1 and 2 and Black Doves.

Äyanna plays Yenne. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, and raised in East London, Äyanna's theatre credits include Theatre Peckham's 2018 production of Robin Hood: The Arrow of Destiny. As a songwriter, Äyanna has contributed to music for internationally acclaimed artists including Stormzy, J Balvin, Summer Walker and Kali Uchis. Her own music has accumulated over 2.5 million UK streams, while her online performances have attracted an audience of more than 250,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram.

Completing the cast is Neil Reidman as Magical A. His theatre credits include The Green Room at Theatre Peckham, The Mousetrap (St Martin's Theatre, West End), The Bodyguard Musical (No.1 UK Tour), The Color Purple (Menier Chocolate Factory), One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (No.1 Tour), The Blacks (Young Vic), and The Dispute (RSC). He won the BFI Best Actor Award for his role in short film Birthday Treat and was nominated for Best Lead Actor in a play at the prestigious Black British Theatre Awards 2024 for his one man play, Without.

Alongside the professional cast, A Ladd In Peckham will feature 30 young performers drawn from Theatre Peckham's flagship training programme. These young company members gain an invaluable experience as part of a large-scale professional production, continuing Theatre Peckham's long-standing commitment to developing the next generation of creative talent.

In its 40th anniversary year, Theatre Peckham is proud to present A Ladd In Peckham to entertain family audiences this festive season. Suzann McLean said: " We've brought together a fantastic cast for A Ladd In Peckham, with a mix of familiar faces and artists joining Theatre Peckham for the first time. Äyanna and Neil already have a connection to Theatre Peckham, and it's great to have them back. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary year, this cast brings a huge amount to the production and reflects the quality of artists we're proud to work with. Together, they'll help create a joyful and memorable show for our audiences this festive season."

Theatre Peckham has a track record of award-winning festive shows, including Rapunzel set in a Peckham hairdresser's (OFFie Nominated for Best Choreography); Scroogelicious, a remix of A Christmas Carol; and The Wonderful, inspired by Frank L Baum's The Wizard of Oz (OFFie Nominated for Best Supporting Actor).

Filled with original music, comedy, audience interaction and Theatre Peckham's unique South-London community spirit, A Ladd In Peckham is a heartfelt celebration of family, friendship, culture, ambition and belonging.

When a mysterious stranger and an extraordinary genie enter his life, Al finds himself swept into an adventure filled with impossible wishes, unexpected challenges and important discoveries about who he really is. As fame, fortune and temptation pull him in different directions, Al discovers that the things we truly value can't be wished into existence. Beneath larger-than-life characters and laugh-out-loud comedy lies a moving story about identity, community and finding the confidence to be yourself.

Returning as writer and lyricist Geoff Aymer says “At its core, the show is about believing in yourself, valuing your community, and recognising that the greatest gifts in life can't be granted by a genie. So always be the real version of yourself.”

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