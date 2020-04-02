World Premiere Of THE PARENT TRAP Musical, IDENTICAL, Is Postponed Until 2021

The upcoming production of new British musical 'Identical' has been postponed for one year.

Kenny Wax (producer of 'SIX', 'Top Hat' and 'The Goes Wrong...' shows) says: 'We remain as excited as ever to present this wonderful new show and we are announcing a postponement for one year until the health of the nation has improved. 'Identical' is a story about the reuniting of twins separated shortly after birth and also the healing of a family which has been fractured. The narrative is a powerful message for the world right now. When its time comes and under the directorial genius of Sir Trevor Nunn, I have no doubt that it will be regarded as one of the great musicals of its generation."

'Identical', a 'twin-sational' new musical based on the novel 'The Parent Trap' by Erich Kästner, which inspired Disney films featuring Hayley Mills in 1961 and Lindsay Lohan in 1998, was due to open at Nottingham Playhouse (31 July - 22 August) then transfer to Bath's Theatre Royal for a three-week run in September.

'Identical' has Music and Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, (the multi award-winning writers of the Olivier award-winning National Theatre hit 'Honk!', who also created additonal songs for the international smash-hit Cameron Mackintosh/Disney production of 'Mary Poppins'). Stuart Paterson has written the new book for the stage production.

Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase regarding refund options.





