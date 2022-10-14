The Technopolis 20 Closes Season With Songs of Greek Cinema

The Technopolis 20 garden events are closing on Saturday, 22nd of October 2022 at 20:00 with beloved songs from the Golden Era of Greek Cinema (1950s-1960s).

The young soprano Riana Athanasiou and the tenor Constantinos Andronikou will share their passion for the timeless classics sung by legendary Greek movie icons - Hatzidakis, Mikis Theodorakis, Mimis Plessas amongst others. Constantine and Riana will be accompanied by Andreas Michalopoulos on the piano, promising a musical night with great stories, banter and why not, spontaneous sing-alongs.

Entrance: €15 / €8

Tickets available at Technopolis 20 art centre

Information/reservations: 70002420

Riana Athanasiou is a musical theatre singer and actress trained at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York. She has worked for the Natiotal Theatre (THOC) and The Cyprus Opera Organization. Her credits include leading roles such as Nancy in OLIVER!, Belle in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Mary Poppins, Zerlina in DON GIOVANNI, Marcellina in LE NOZZE DI FIGARO. Before the pandemic Riana was based in London, performing in shows like "Socrates and his Clouds" and "Anno Domini" and singing in concerts with All Souls Orchestra and West End Has Faith. She has also worked as a voice over artist with credits ranging from musical short films to children's TV series and has a storytelling youtube channel (Η Παραμυθού) narrating stories in Greek. Most recently, Riana has been collaborating with the newly founded TrakArt orchestra, led by Aris Antoniades and toured Cyprus with George Perris and Mariza Rizou in the show "Wish Upon a Star".

Constantine Andronikou is an international artist, singer actor and musician. He read music at the University of Southampton and then trained in Music Theatre at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. He has been part of numerous theatre and concert productions within the U.K. and Europe, and has been part of various vocal groups including Urban Voices Collective. He toured Europe with the International Magic Tenors and has originated the role of Zaccheus in Love Beyond the Musical at London's Wembley Arena. Before the pandemic he had embarked on an international tour with the vocal group Per Voi, which got postponed. During the pandemic he worked at The National Theatre of Cyprus (THOC) in the actor-musician show "Aristophanes in a nutshell". Most recently he appeared in the musical "My Snowman", music by Alex Panayi with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and the new TV period drama "Meliartos" by Loris Loizides.

Andreas Michalopoulos is a composer, music teacher and pianist. He was born in Nicosia, 1987. At the age of 7, he joined the National Conservatory of Cyprus. He pursued his undergraduate studies at the Music Department of the Ionian University with a scholarship from the 'State Scholarships Foundation' of Greece. He graduated from the Ionian University with 'Honours' receiving a 'High Score Prize' and pursued a Master of Arts in 'Composition of Music for Film and Television' at the University of Bristol with a grant from 'The A. G. Leventis Foundation'. He has been collaborating with several theatre organisations and artistic groups as a musician and has participated in festivals in Cyprus and abroad. He teaches at the American Academy Nicosia, in conservatories and other artistic schools.