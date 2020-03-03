The Players Club of Swarthmore Presents DETROIT

Next up on The Players Club of Swarthmore's Mainstage is Lisa D'Amour's (Cherokee, Nita & Zita, Airline Highway) gritty, funny, intensely emotional and cautionary play, Detroit. The play is set in a suburb of a mid-sized American city. Ben and Mary, a most dysfunctional couple invite their new neighbors, Kenny and Sharon for a cookout. The barbecue is filled with strong uneasy tension that gradually escalates into a series of out-of-control events that gives new meaning to dysfunctional behavior. Detroit was a Pulitzer Prize finalist and one of The New York Times top ten plays of 2012. Detroit is directed by George Mulford. Tickets are available online at www.pcstheater.org. For group rates, contact groupsales@pcstheater.org.

Ben (Eric Crist, West Grove) is an out-of-work bank loan officer trying to start a financial service website. Mary (Aimee Theresa, West Chester) is a drunkard spouse bewildered by life and Ben. Together they take the general anxiety millions of middleclass couples are experiencing to a new level of fear and desperation. They befriend a couple who has recently occupied the dilapidated home next door. A cookout is arranged with Sharon (Lauren Myers, Port Penn) and Kenny (Matt Braddak, Drexel Hill). These two are recovering addicts. As the foursome bonds over backyard barbecues, the neighborly connection they find threatens to unravel the lives they've built and change them forever. Frank (John Harvey, Wallingford), the neighbor who has the entire story and history of the neighborhood enters as things completely devolve. He wraps everything up nicely and reveals the truth behind the young couple. Detroit rips up the floorboards to reveal the racing heart under the suburban dream.

Detroit runs from Friday, Mar. 13, through Saturday, Mar.28. Thursday performances are at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday performances are at 8pm, Sunday performances are at 2pm. Audiences can meet the artists in a talk back discussion following the Mar. 22 performance. Buy tickets online at www.pcstheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or at the door. For more information about The Players Club of Swarthmore, including upcoming events, shows, ticketing and directions, visit www.pcstheater.org.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You