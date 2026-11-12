The Imagination Museum Names Artists for First Co-Commissions With Horniman Museum and Ipswich Museum

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The Imagination Museum has announced the artists selected for its first co-commissioning programme. Supported by the National Lottery through Arts Council England, this ambitious initiative is delivered with dance and heritage partners at two locations: one in London and one in the East of England. Both Ipswich Museum and the Horniman Museum and Gardens will work with the commissioned artists and members of their local communities to create original performances that will respond to and celebrate their sites.

For the London commission with the Horniman and Trinity Laban, artists were invited to respond to the Horniman's Nature + Love project, which looks to inspire a greater understanding and appreciation for the world we all share.

Selected artist Michaela Cisarikova will work closely with adult groups attending regular sessions at Trinity Laban as collaborators and performers in the work. The resulting performance will be premiered as part of the Horniman's Spring Fair on Saturday 10 April 2027.

Michaela Cisarikova is a Slovakia-born, UK-based dance artist, choreographer, movement director and artistic director. For over 12 years, her company has created and toured joyous and interactive outdoor dance for community audiences in unusual spaces. Michaela's signature choreographic style draws on hip-hop and folk influences and offers audiences ways to take part in dance and discover their own creativity.

Michaela's creative process at the Horniman will begin with listening: to the museum's collections, natural environment and the local community's diverse stories, traditions and memories. The site-specific performance will draw on multiple sources of inspiration, including Slavic rituals, folklore and the personal stories of those taking part.

Michaela said, 'I'm delighted to have this opportunity to work collaboratively with such talented, open and enthusiastic participants and see how each person's contribution will shape the work along the way. Entering the Horniman Museum and Gardens left me feeling inspired by the location and excited by the possibilities ahead. I'm also looking forward to bringing my Slavic heritage into the creative process and exploring how traditions and stories might come to life in this unique setting.'

For the East of England commission offered in partnership with Ipswich Museum and DanceEast, artists were invited to respond to the museum's new Journeys Gallery; one of eight new gallery spaces being developed as part of the museum's major redevelopment, which is due to reopen in 2027.

Selected artists Anatomical (Tom Roden and Anna Williams) will work with an intergenerational community cast to create performances for premiere in Summer 2027. Taking inspiration from local and global stories at the heart of Ipswich Museum's permanent collection, the work will also reflect the cast's personal connection with journeys into and out of the town.

Anatomical is a dance-theatre company known for making playful, imaginative work for children and families. The company invites audiences to look at the world differently, by starting with simple objects, everyday experiences and big questions. Its work centres on the principle that dance can be transformative, accessible and full of ideas, with children and families as active participants in the creative experience.

This co-commission will explore many themes of journeys, including how people, food and animals move around the planet and the stories they leave behind.

Tom and Anna said, 'We enjoy working with community groups whose experiences, memories and perspectives are part of the creative process. Rather than arriving with answers, we create spaces where ideas can be shared, explored and transformed into performance. We look forward to working with all the partners to develop a project we can all be proud of. '

Councillor Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Planning and Museums, said:

"The museum's new Journeys Gallery will tell powerful stories about movement, identity and connection, and it is wonderful to see those themes inspiring new artistic work that will engage local people directly in the creative process.

We know that culture has the power to bring communities together, spark curiosity and encourage people to see familiar places in new ways. By collaborating with The Imagination Museum, DanceEast and Anatomical, we can showcase our collections in an imaginative and accessible way, while at the same time creating memorable experiences for participants and audiences alike.'

This co-commission programme is a pilot project, and forms a key part of The Imagination Museum's mission to champion the role of dance in the museum and heritage sector. It will enable the network to test new models of collaboration, support artists to engage in an open and exploratory process, and develop learning to inform future partnerships between dance artists, museums, heritage sites and communities across the UK.

Following an initial written or filmed application in response to an open call, shortlisted artists were invited to provide further information about their project ideas and then to attend an interview with a panel including representatives of the community groups who will perform in the final pieces.

The Imagination Museum Co-commissions 2026-7 are being supported financially using public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England, the Horniman Museum and Gardens, Trinity Laban, Ipswich Museum, DanceEast and Made By Katie Green, the current managing organisation for The Imagination Museum dance/heritage network.

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