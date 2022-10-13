Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Elixir Festival Comes To Sadler's Wells Digital Stage Next Week

Learn more about the lineup here!

Oct. 13, 2022 Â 

Sadler's Wells Digital Stage's newest programme sheds light on creative ageing with two Sadler's Wells productions including a documentary featuring iconic Germaine Acogny and celebrated Pina Bausch dancer Malou Airaudo - a founding member of Pina Bausch's Tanztheater Wuppertal in 1973. The two artists developed common ground[s], a new duet co-produced by Sadler's Wells, currently on tour.

Longevity in Dance also welcomes a new film featuring Sadler's Wells Company of Elders, produced by award-winning choreographer and director Eleesha Drennan.

In addition, commissions by internationally acclaimed artists Charlotta Ã–fverholm and Nahid Siddiqui also become available, while 'the Fred Astaire of Flamenco JosÃ© Losada Santiago features in new film by Ana Gonzalez.

To complete the programme, Digital Stage presents Conversations on Dance and Age, two short films created during Host Festival at DanceEast on 27 May, Elixir Extracts Festival at Sadler's Wells on 16 June, which provide insight from leading choreographers on perceptions of dance and age.

This eclectic collection looks at the passing of time, our connection with nature and the legacy we pass on, in a celebration of life through dance and the inherent desire to keep dancing.

