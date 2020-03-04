The Children's Theatre Partnership Presents a New Production Of George Orwell's ANIMAL FARM

Robert Icke (The Doctor/Hamlet/Mary Stuart/Oresteia/1984), will direct The Children's Theatre Partnership's (CTP) upcoming production of George Orwell's classic satirical fable, Animal Farm.

The production, which will tour the UK from 2022, will also combine the forces of some of UK theatre's most talented creatives, including designs by the multi-award winning Bunny Christie (A Midsummer Night's Dream/Company/Ink/The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), and puppetry by Toby Olié (Running Wild/The Grinning Man/War Horse).

Robert Icke, said, "I'm thrilled to be working on another of Orwell's seminal classics, and collaborating again with Fiery Angel. I could not be more excited to bring this important and timely story to a broad and diverse audience across the UK, and work alongside two of the industry's most talented artists, Bunny and Toby."

Orwell's biting political novel was first published in 1945 and tells the story of the uprising of the animals of Manor Farm against their human, Farmer Jones, in the hope of creating a society where animals can be equal, free, and happy.

Icke previously worked on another of Orwell's classics, 1984, which he co-adapted/directed alongside Duncan MacMillan, garnering him his first Olivier Award nomination for Best New Play in 2014. Animal Farm also reunites Icke and Christie following their celebrated 2016 collaboration on The Red Barn at The National Theatre.

Further information about the production and the full 2022 tour schedule will be announced in due course.

Website: childrenstheatrepartnership.co.uk





