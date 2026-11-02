Tamta to Perform at Old Sessions House in London This November Following Colours Hoxton Show

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Georgian-born Greek pop artist Tamta returned to London on Friday 9 October 2026 for another sold-out headline show at Colours Hoxton. Once again, she transformed the East London space into an immersive meeting point for experimental pop, underground club culture and queer expression, placing the audience at the heart of an evolving live experience.

Structured around a series of themed acts, the performance moved between shifting moods, statement styling, dynamic choreography and atmospheric lighting, creating a world where music, fashion and performance intersected. Drawing on the spirit of her celebrated residency at SMUT, Athens' underground queer techno club, the show continued to develop the creative universe of THE VILLAIN HEROINE, her experimental project exploring duality, transformation and self-definition, alongside recent releases and fan favourites, while offering a first glimpse of what lies ahead in her artistic evolution. Reflecting on the show, Tamta says: 'Coming back to Colours Hoxton felt special because I could feel how much this world has grown since last year. This time, I wanted to take everyone even deeper into it, and seeing the audience connect with it in their own way made the night unforgettable.'

Tamta will return to London on Friday 27 November 2026, with a performance at Old Sessions House, presented by What Does Not, as part of RAW: Uncensored Storytelling & Live Music. Taking place under the theme Culture, London's original storytelling night brings together art, live music, DJ sets and uncensored storytelling through true stories told by everyday people. Featuring eight selected storytellers, the event offers a different format from Tamta's Colours Hoxton performance, opening up another space for her to explore the relationship between music, personal expression and shared experience.

The announcement follows an eventful year for Tamta, marked by high-profile appearances and a growing international presence. In September, she made her runway debut at Natasha Zinko's 'Pay Per View' SS27 show during London Fashion Week 2026, in collaboration with OnlyFans. Staged at Collins Music Hall, the immersive presentation explored identity, self-presentation and visibility in an era shaped by surveillance and livestreaming. Tamta joined a cast that included Katie Price and Drea de Matteo, bringing her established relationship with fashion into a new creative setting. In June, she also appeared as a speaker at SXSW London, further broadening her profile beyond music through discussions around contemporary culture, AI and creativity.

With more than 300 million career streams across platforms, Tamta has established herself as a distinctive force in pop, consistently challenging the boundaries of mainstream music through an uncompromising visual identity and a willingness to experiment. Her albums IDENTITY CRISIS and THE VILLAIN HEROINE reflect this progression, while recent releases such as sprite with TEO.x3, which received Spotify editorial support on New Music Friday UK, AUTOTAPINOSI and IN BERLIN ft Ellize continue to explore the space between pop, hyperpop, club culture and performance. Her work has attracted international support from outlets including Wonderland, Vogue, BBC Radio London, Mixmag, Le Mile, alongside coverage from NOTION, 1883 Magazine, tmrw, FAULT, Numéro, HUNGER and The Line of Best Fit. Beyond music, Tamta has collaborated with renowned fashion houses, served as a judge on X Factor Greece and X Factor Georgia, and performed across Europe. Splitting her time between London and Athens, Tamta is also a co-founder of KIKI MUSIC GROUP, an independent label supporting forward-thinking artists and championing experimentation, collaboration and creative freedom beyond the mainstream. Her work across music, fashion and live performance reflects an increasingly multidisciplinary approach, with each project contributing to a broader artistic world that resists fixed definitions.

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