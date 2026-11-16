TO SIR, WITH LOVE - A New Musical Starring Matt Henry, to Launch UK Tour at Leeds Grand Theatre

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Following its initial development in Los Angeles and backed by its original L.A. creative team and producers, producer Kris Lythgoe with Sam Quested and Darren Bell for QUBE Theatricals, TO SIR, WITH LOVE - A New Musical, starring Olivier Award winner Matt Henry, will begin its 2027 UK tour at Leeds Grand Theatre on 15 April ahead of an official opening night gala on 21 April in support of the Ben Kinsella Trust. The production will then embark on a curated UK tour with exclusive limited engagements at Hull's New Theatre, Manchester Palace Theatre and London's New Wimbledon Theatre.

Marking the 60th anniversary of the iconic 1967 cinematic masterpiece, the cast will be led byOlivier Award-winning actor Matt Henry MBE (The Devil Wears Prada, The Dominion Theatre; Kinky Boots, The Adelphi Theatre) as Mr. Braithwaite. Joining him is Olivier nominated actress Amy Di Bartolomeo (The Devil Wears Prada, Dominion Theatre; SIX, Vaudeville Theatre) as Ms Blanchard, former EastEnders star Lucy Benjamin (Stepping Out, UK tour; Emma, Rose Theatre Kingston) as Ms Dale-Evans, TV & stage actor Ben Richards (The Bill, ITV; Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre) as Mr. Florian and actress and 2015 Strictly Come Dancing runner-up and Coronation Street Star Georgia May Foote (The Rocky Horror Show, UK tour; Napoli, Brooklyn, Park Theatre and UK tour) as Pamela Dare.

Bursting with music, humour and heart, this uplifting new musical adaptation of E.R. Braithwaite's powerful memoir features the legendary title song made famous by Lulu, written by Don Black and Mark London, alongside original music and lyrics by John Farrar (Xanadu, Grease) and Kara DioGuardi (American Idol) with a book by Kris Lythgoe and direction by two-time Tony Nominee, Broadway director Sheldon Epps, choreography by Kieran Donovan, orchestrations by Joseph Joubert, Set and Costume Design by Andy Walmsley, Video Design by Aaron Rhyne, Sound Design by Paul Smith, Dramaturgy by Shereen Jasmin Phillips, Production Management by Phil McCandlish and Casting by Debbie O'Brien.

Following two sold-out concert performances at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre in November 2025, featuring Lulu and Wayne Brady, To Sir, With Love now returns to the UK stage in a fully staged production.

Immortalized by Sidney Poitier's performance in the 1967 cinematic masterpiece, To Sir With Love is the coming-of-age story of young students on the brink of adulthood, and the teacher who refuses to let the world write them off. Rick Braithwaite, Cambridge-educated engineer and former RAF fighter pilot, meets prejudice at every turn, but he engages his students not as troublesome youths, rather as emerging adults who must soon stand or fall on their own merits. With grit and grace, he prepares them for more than just exams; he prepares them for life.

Leeds Grand Theatre

15 April - 1 May

leedsheritagetheatres.com

Hull New Theatre

5 - 8 May

hulltheatres.co.uk

Manchester Palace Theatre

11 - 15 May

atgtickets.com/Manchester

London New Wimbledon Theatre

18 - 22 May

atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre

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