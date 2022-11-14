THIS ONE'S FOR YOU - A TRIBUTE TO ELTON JOHN is Coming to Wonderville for Three Nights

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nov. 14, 2022  
For three Saturday nights 26th November, 3rd December and 17th December This One's for You - a tribute to Elton John is coming to the West End of London. This show has been performed across the world and is now coming back and features a cast of 3 world class vocalists (Dougie Carter, Ali Higgins and David Bulley), get your tickets now to enjoy a night of all the classic Elton John hits!

Each week will also feature guest stars, Ollie Savile (Wicked/Les Mis/Phantom(26th)) Nardia Ruth (Prince of Egypt(26th)) Idriss Kargbo (Wicked/Five guys named Moe(3rd)) Isaac Hesketh (Legally Blonde(3rd)) and Tom Seals (Sky Arts Tom Seals presents(17th))

Tickets can be booked through the Wonderville website or via this link
