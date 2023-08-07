THIN AIR Created By Kate Sale & Dominique Sands Is Coming To The Courtyard Theatre

The hour-long show delves into, and poses the question; how far can AI go? Could AI solve a murder? There has never been a time where this story has been more relevant.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

Fresh, young and placing a heavy importance on telling queer stories, Muddy Puddles Productions are bringing their theatre baby 'Thin Air' to The Courtyard Theatre this summer!

The hour-long show delves into, and poses the question; how far can AI go? Could AI solve a murder? There has never been a time where this story has been more relevant. You will come out of the theatre in love with the characters having been taken on a journey, all whilst the threats of today are emphasised with light.

Hot on the heels of the Hasting's Fringe Festival, it will be performing on the 21st August as part of the Camden Fringe Festival. Besides writing and directing their own dark comedy, Kate Sale (Just Grand), and Dominique Sands (Vampire Academy, Don't Grow Up) star as the leading roles; Sam and Tyler.

One fateful night, Tyler and Sam meet at a train station in the South of England. Their characters connect in an unlikely way... and what happens next will tie them together for a lifetime. But what did happen next? With themes of murder and suicide, Thin [AI]r demonstrates how technology, ironically, could be the best way for us as people to think with human nature at the forefront of our brains.

If you want a classic 'Romeo and Juliet' tale, it's not that. If you're willing to come for a ride into the unknown, come along to The Courtyard Theatre on the 21st August! Created by Muddy Puddles Productions, in association with Not Your Muse Theatre, 'Thin Air' is a play not to be missed!

You can find tickets at: Click Here or https://camdenfringe.com/events/thin-air/.




Recommended For You