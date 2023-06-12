KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

THE SONGS OF DREW GASPARINI is Coming to The Pheasantry in August

The cast includes - Laura Vyas, Blake Patrick Anderson, Laura Bird, Renen Teadoro, and more.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ASSASSINS, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo 1 Review: ASSASSINS, Chichester Festival Theatre
Tom Fletcher's THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour Photo 2 Tom Fletcher's THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour
Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO Photo 3 Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO
Photos: See Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in Rehearsal for FRANK AND PERCY at Theatre Royal Photo 4 Photos: See Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in Rehearsal for FRANK AND PERCY at Theatre Royal Windsor

THE SONGS OF DREW GASPARINI is Coming to The Pheasantry in August

THE SONGS OF DREW GASPARINI is Coming to The Pheasantry in August

Produced by Chelsea Smith and Mariam Hussein from Smithwright Productions, "The Songs Of Drew Gasparini" is a show jam packed with the incredible music of Broadway composer Drew Gasparini.

Featuring a stellar cast ranging from fresh graduates to West end stars! the cast includes - Laura Vyas, Blake Patrick Anderson, Laura Bird, Renen Teadoro, Soyeon Kim, Zac Frieze, Fin Hughes, Ellamae Cieslik , Shaq Taylor, Megan Ellis, Tommy Stewart Smith, Yuki Sutton, Luc Oratis, Jodie Makin, Emma Cobby, Ben Armstrong, Kirsty Brewster-Brown and Ella Sutton.

Performance Details: 

Musical Direction - Josh Winstone

29th August 2023

At The Pheasantry Pizza Express, in Chelsea London.

One not to be missed

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE NOW

Limited Availability so get yours now to avoid disappointment.

Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Northcott Theatre Reveals New Leadership Structure with Search for Creative Director and J Photo
Northcott Theatre Reveals New Leadership Structure with Search for Creative Director and Joint Chief Executive

The Northcott Theatre in Exeter has announced a new leadership structure which will see three people share the role of Chief Executive. Emma Stephenson, Finance & Operations Director and Kelly Johnson, Development & Marketing Director, will share the role once a Creative Director is appointed.

2
THE BODYS VOICE Comes to The Iklectik Photo
THE BODY'S VOICE Comes to The Iklectik

Body Talks Movement C.I.C. (BTM) presents an immersive audio-visual installation, The Body's Voice, at The Iklectik. 

3
Birmingham Festival 23 Reveals Opening Event, A THOUSAND WELCOMES Photo
Birmingham Festival 23 Reveals Opening Event, A THOUSAND WELCOMES

Birmingham Festival 23 has announced details of A Thousand Welcomes the opening event which will kick off the 10 day, completely free, Festival.

4
THE GIFT Wins 2023 CATs Best Production for Children and Young People Award Photo
THE GIFT Wins 2023 CATs Best Production for Children and Young People Award

The Gift has been presented with the award for best Production for Children and Young People at the 20th annual Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland. The awards ceremony which took place on Sunday 11th June at Traverse Theatre, saw Capital Theatres take home their first ever CATs award for the production.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer Video
Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre in the Garden
St Paul's Church (5/28-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Curzon Canterbury (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Arts Picturehouse (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pride of Pripyat - Tales from Chernobyl
International Anthony Burgess Foundation (7/01-7/02)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Leonardslee Lake and Gardens (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zog
Belgrade Theatre (7/26-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Showcase, Nottingham CDL (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
The Plaza at Truro (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Lullingstone Castle and The World Garden (7/26-7/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You