THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS to Open at Storyhouse in Chester February 2027

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The world stage play premiere of The Silence of the Lambs is coming Chester next spring as part of an inaugural UK tour. The psychological thriller will be staged at Storyhouse from Monday 22 February - Saturday 27 February 2027.

Tickets cost from £24 for Storyhouse Members. When FBI trainee Clarice Starling is sent to interview the psychiatrist and infamous murderer Hannibal Lecter, it's hoped his brilliant mind will help catch sadistic new serial killer Buffalo Bill. Another girl is missing, and time is running out. But Dr Lecter has questions of his own, and Clarice must decide: keep a safe distance, or let Hannibal 'the Cannibal' into her head?

Actor, singer, presenter, writer and director John Partridge plays the sadistic Dr Hannibal Lecter while Coronation Street's Mollie Gallagher makes her stage debut as trainee agent Clarice Starling.

The cast also includes Oliver Farnworth (Emmerdale, Coronation Street) as Jack Crawford and Sam Jackson (Skins) as Buffalo Bill, with Minal Patel as Frederick Chilton, Jo Mousley as Senator Ruth Martin, Lottie Amor as Catherine Martin, Mark Peachey as Pilcher, Andrew Joshi as Peterson and Jonny Magnanti as Wertimer, with Mary Timbrell Hill completing the ensemble.

The Silence of the Lambs is adapted for the stage by Pulitzer finalist and Tony Award-nominated playwright Gina Gionfriddo (Law and Order, House of Cards, Becky Shaw) from the modern classic novel by Thomas Harris and directed by acclaimed Curve artistic director Nikolai Foster.

The tour's award-winning creative team also includes designer Michael Taylor, sound designer Carolyn Downing, lighting designer Howard Hudson, projection designer George Reeve and composer Grant Olding. Casting is by Harry Blumenau and Julia Thomas is associate director.

Gionfriddo's theatrical adaptation delves into the psychological tension of Harris's landmark 1988 novel, drawing the audience deep into Clarice and Lecter's intelligent, intricate and bone-chilling game of cat and mouse as the FBI scramble to catch Buffalo Bill, a serial killer still at large.

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