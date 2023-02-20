Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GREY to be Presented at Midnight Circle Theatre Company in April

Director, Nicholas Benjamin will lead a devised adaptation of the gothic novel bringing the audience into the world of an underground club with secrets behind every door.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Midnight Circle Theatre Company, newly formed with two of the producers from Immersive Dracula, are bringing an immersive theatre adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray to the Crypt venue in Bethnal Green in April 2023. Director, Nicholas Benjamin will lead a devised adaptation of the gothic novel bringing the audience into the world of an underground club with secrets behind every door.

Nicholas writes "The source work of The Picture of Dorian Gray shows humankind hiding behind a perfect facade so that no one sees the pain and horror underneath. We also always seem to look back longingly at happier, brighter times. For many it is easier to live in the past than accept the future. With current celebrity culture, this idea is now more apt than ever. It begs the question of how far will we go to hide our darker side? Or how much would we lose just to prolong a happier, more blissful time. Would we give our soul?"

After their previous immersive show "Immersive Dracula" at the Islington Metal Works sold out, was cancelled because of lockdown number one in March 2020, was rescheduled, sold out again, and then sadly cancelled again because of Lockdown number two in November 2020. The team is incredibly excited to be able to come back onto the scene with a twist on immersive theatre that is worth the wait.

Tickets for the Immersive Picture of Dorian Gray are being sold through Eventbrite at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225998®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FImmersiveDorianGray.eventbrite.co.uk?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Performance Details:

Immersive Picture of Dorian Gray

The Crypt, St. Peter's Bethnal Green, St Peter's Cl, London E2 7AE

(The Crypt is not wheelchair accessible)

Press Night: 18th April 2023

Performances: 19th April - 29th April 2023

Ticket Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225998®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FImmersiveDorianGray.eventbrite.co.uk?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




