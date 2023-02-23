Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE ONLY WHITE UK Premiere to be Presented at Chelsea Theatre in April

This is not only the true story of the one white man executed for political activities in Apartheid South Africa, it is also a tale of love, courage and comradeship.

Feb. 23, 2023  
THE ONLY WHITE UK Premiere to be Presented at Chelsea Theatre in April

Chelsea Theatre will present the world premiere of The Only White from 4th to 22nd April.

Mid-winter 1964, a phone rings at Johannesburg Railway Station. John Harris speaks quickly into the receiver: "This is the African Resistance Movement. We have planted a bomb. It is not our intention to harm anyone. Clear the Concourse."

They don't.

The bomb explodes, twenty-three are injured, one dies.

Does the end justify the means? Does one life matter?

As John Harris is arrested and tried for the capital offence of murder, his wife Ann, with baby David in arms, seeks refuge with the Hain family. Seen through the eyes of teenager Peter Hain, the boy who was to become an ardent anti-apartheid campaigner and later a member of the Tony Blair cabinet and then on to The House of Lords, The Only White is the account of a desperate fight for freedom. This is not only the true story of the one white man executed for political activities in Apartheid South Africa, it is also a tale of love, courage and comradeship.

Written by Gail Louw (Argus Angel Award winner for Artistic Excellence at Brighton Festival), directed by Anthony Shrubsall (Best Director for Scenesaver awards and OnComm winner for best series at the 2022 Off West End Awards), The Only White's cast comprises Edward Sage-Green (The Mousetrap - West End, The False One - Sam Wannamaker Playhouse) as John Harris, Avena Mansergh - Wallace (Who Is Theo? - Teahouse Theatre, Lovesick - Hope Theatre) as Ann Harris, Gil Sidaway (Newbies Concert - Union Theatre, The Happy Prince - Watford Palace Theatre) as Peter Hain, Robert Blackwood (The Two Worlds of Charlie F - Theatre Royal Haymarket/National Tour. Whodunnit [unrehearsed] - Park Theatre) as Wal Hain and Emma Wilkinson Wright (Necessary Targets - Southwark Playhouse, Assisted - Edinburgh Fringe) as Ad Hain.

The Only White is produced by Becca Rowson (Finalist for "Innovative New Play" 2022 by London Pub Theatre's, and finalist for Hidden Gem 2022 by LondonTheatre1).

Performance Details:

Chelsea Theatre

7 World's End Place, London, SW10 0DR

4th to 22nd April.

Performances from Tuesday to Saturday, including matinees on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Previews - Tuesday 4th & Wednesday 5th April (inc matinee) - £14
General Admission - Friday 7th April until Saturday 22nd April - £20 (16 Concs)

Early Bird - £10

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226699®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chelseatheatre.org.uk%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




BLUE BADGE BUNCH Comes To VAULT Festival Photo
BLUE BADGE BUNCH Comes To VAULT Festival
The award-winning Blue Badge Bunch is coming to VAULT Festival on Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th March, 2.50pm; the interactive kids game show offering audiences the experience of what it is like to have different disabilities through interactive games.
LOST MEMORIES Comes to Slough Next Month Photo
LOST MEMORIES Comes to Slough Next Month
Lost Memories is a multi-screen video installation that draws on screenwriter Gary Thomas’ experience of being a carer to his mother, who has Alzheimer’s Disease. Combining documentary phone footage with fictional sequences, Gary Thomas’s film installation at The Curve this spring will offer a moving and poignant insight into his lived experience as a caregiver. 
World Premiere Of Emma Franklands GALATEA Comes To Brighton Festival in May Photo
World Premiere Of Emma Frankland's GALATEA Comes To Brighton Festival in May
The work of Shakespeare's best-selling but now long forgotten contemporary John Lyly, will be brought vividly to life in a field on the South Coast this Spring in a radical revival of his early modern play Galatea, adapted by Emma Frankland and Subira Joy and edited by theatre historian Andy Kesson, in a production that fuses together groundbreaking research and experimental theatre.
THE WINSTON MACHINE Comes To Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month Photo
THE WINSTON MACHINE Comes To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month
An epic, intimate family saga which moves between the 1940s and the 2020s comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

More Hot Stories For You


THE ONLY WHITE UK Premiere to be Presented at Chelsea Theatre in AprilTHE ONLY WHITE UK Premiere to be Presented at Chelsea Theatre in April
February 23, 2023

 Chelsea Theatre will present the world premiere of The Only White from 4th to 22nd April.
BLUE BADGE BUNCH Comes To VAULT FestivalBLUE BADGE BUNCH Comes To VAULT Festival
February 23, 2023

The award-winning Blue Badge Bunch is coming to VAULT Festival on Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th March, 2.50pm; the interactive kids game show offering audiences the experience of what it is like to have different disabilities through interactive games.
NOW Festival is Back at The Yard This AprilNOW Festival is Back at The Yard This April
February 23, 2023

NOW is back at The Yard with a month-long programme for the here and Now. Since 2014, NOW has supported, nurtured and showcased new ideas in theatre, supporting over 60 artists whose work has been presented internationally including Jules Cunningham, Rosana Cade & Ivor MacAskill and FK Alexander.
LOST MEMORIES Comes to Slough Next MonthLOST MEMORIES Comes to Slough Next Month
February 23, 2023

Lost Memories is a multi-screen video installation that draws on screenwriter Gary Thomas’ experience of being a carer to his mother, who has Alzheimer’s Disease. Combining documentary phone footage with fictional sequences, Gary Thomas’s film installation at The Curve this spring will offer a moving and poignant insight into his lived experience as a caregiver. 
World Premiere Of Emma Frankland's GALATEA Comes To Brighton Festival in MayWorld Premiere Of Emma Frankland's GALATEA Comes To Brighton Festival in May
February 23, 2023

The work of Shakespeare's best-selling but now long forgotten contemporary John Lyly, will be brought vividly to life in a field on the South Coast this Spring in a radical revival of his early modern play Galatea, adapted by Emma Frankland and Subira Joy and edited by theatre historian Andy Kesson, in a production that fuses together groundbreaking research and experimental theatre.
share