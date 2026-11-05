THE NUTCRACKER AND THE MOUSE KING to Play Soho Theatre Walthamstow This Christmas

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This Christmas Olivier Award-winning theatre company Little Bulb will bring their reimagining of The Nutcracker and the Mouse King to Soho Theatre Walthamstow from 22 December 2026 to 03 January 2026.

Originally co-produced by Polka Theatre and Little Bulb, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King became the best-selling Christmas show in Polka Theatre's 45-year history, receiving an Olivier Award nomination for Best Family Show (Best Family Entertainment) and transferring to St Martin's Theatre in London's West End last Christmas.

This bold and brilliantly silly tale is brought to life with clever cardboard creations, comic characters and a chorus of cheeky musical mice. It's crammed full of action, laugh-out-loud comedy, and a sleigh-load of festive bangers that'll have you dancing in your seat – with just the right amount of cheese!

When two squabbling siblings receive a mysterious nutcracker from their flamboyant Aunty on Christmas Eve, it sets them off on a fantastical journey into 'The Mousey Realm'. Can they put their differences aside and stop the evil, many-headed Mouse King before he ruins Christmas? Only time will tell…

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King is presented by little Bulb, a theatre collective celebrated for their inventive, genre-defying productions that blend music, storytelling, and playful imagination. It is devised and written by Clare Beresford, Dominic Conway and Alexander Scott in collaboration with Lakeisha Lynch-Stevens, Caroline Partridge, Edith Tankus, and Shamira Turner. Alexander Scott directs, with set, props and costume design by Sam Wilde, lighting design by Joshua Pharo, and sound design by Sharon Tsang. The music is co-directed by Clare Beresford and Dominic Conway.

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