THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR to Be Staged at Waterstones Gower Street With All-Female Cast

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Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor will be presented at Waterstones Gower Street this late November. Performances will take place on Sat 21 November at 3.30pm and 7pm, and Sun 22 November at 3.30pm.

The production will be Directed by Victoria Gartner, with Assistant Director Anna Hodgson. The all-women cast will include Alice Merivale, Maud May Baring, Anna Cornish, Christie Reynolds, Harriet Beynon, Alannah Winn-Taylor, Maurii Davenport, Jordan Lillie Sanderson, Rachael Gavin Stott and Hannah Young as Sir John Falstaff.

Shakespeare is rumoured to have written the play in one night to please Queen Elizabeth, who requested to see a play where the knight Sir John Falstaff would fall in love. Add a Welsh parson, a French doctor and a round-bellied Justice as well as a young woman fending suitors off and a final scene with vengeful fairies, and you've got the perfect show!

Following the success of three sold out shows for Macbeth at Halloween, Will&Co and Waterstones Gower street are teaming up for their final performance of the year, a promenade of the Merry Wives of Windsor with a stunning all-female cast made up of both previous Bard in the Bookshop alumni alongside some newbies. All of this with no props and no set - just the magnificent backdrop of Europe's biggest bookshop.

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