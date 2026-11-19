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North-West based theatre company Yarnbird Arts is bringing a brand-new Christmas show to venues across the country this winter, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's classic tale The Fir Tree.

A festive storytelling show for ages 3 - 7, The Little Christmas Tree combines live music, imaginative storytelling and a heartfelt message about looking after our environment. The production will also feature recordings of children sharing their dreams and ambitions for the future, bringing young voices into the story.

Gus the Fir Tree may be small, but his ambition grows tall. Everyone in the forest knows, the finest thing that can happen to a Fir Tree is to become a Christmas Tree.

Will Gus ever go on a great adventure? Will he ever leave his home and become a beautiful Christmas tree? And what happens when the big day is finally over?

A beautiful tale about nurturing nature, where small acts make a big difference.

Expect catchy songs, super storytelling and a heartfelt message for the whole family.

The creative team includes writer, performer and composer Sophia Hatfield, who has worked with companies such as The New Vic, Birmingham Rep and Northern Broadsides. Ava Ralph, seen in Bright Lights Over Bentilee by Claybody Theatre and Operation Global Cheer by Filament Projects, will perform the show in King's Lynn.

The team also includes Director Alicia McKenzie, who previously worked with Yarnbird Arts on Footy Fairy Tales; Producer Helen Slevin; Set and Costume Designer Louise Worrall; Lighting Designer and Production Manager John Slevin; Sound Designer Alex Colley; Graphic Designer Rich Hand and Illustrator Kidda Kinsey.

Co-Director of Yarnbird Arts, Sophia Hatfield, who wrote the text and music, and performs in the show, said: 'I'm so excited to be bringing our wintery, forest-themed creation The Little Christmas Tree on tour this year. This is a magical show full of seasonal cheer, sparkling Christmas lights and catchy live songs to give you that warm, fuzzy feeling inside. Expect fabulous characters, an entertaining story and a heartfelt message for children and grown ups alike!'

'This show is about dreaming big and aiming high - but it's also about how the most simple memories can stay with us for a lifetime. I hope families make wonderful memories together sharing this story with us, as we get into the festive mood!'

Helen Slevin, Producer and Co-Director of Yarnbird Arts, said: 'At Yarnbird Arts, we believe children's voices deserve to be heard, particularly in the conversations that shape our world. We have long championed creative opportunities that celebrate and amplify children's ideas and opinions. The Little Christmas Tree builds on this work, inspiring children to dream big and showing that even the smallest voices can make a big impact.'

The show will visit Denton West End Community Library (Saturday 28 November, 3pm), Kirkby Stephen Sports & Social Club (Saturday 5 December, 3pm), Leek Library (Saturday 12 December, 11am and 2pm), The Workshop, King's Lynn (Tuesday 15 - Wednesday 23 December, times vary), Blackburn Market (Saturday 19 December, 11am), Blackburn Central Library (Saturday 19 December, 2pm) Victoria Market Hall, Stalybridge (Sunday 20 December, 10am), Jordanthorpe Library, Sheffield (Tuesday 22 December, 3pm), and Darwen Market Hub (Wednesday 23 December, 11am and 2pm).

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