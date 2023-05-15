Submissions Now Open For the 2023 Popcorn Writing Award in Association With BBC Writersroom

Submissions are open until 10am on 23rd June.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Photo 1 Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Will Play The Fringe at Prestonfield
Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminst Photo 2 Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminster Abbey This Saturday
Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Con Photo 3 Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars
BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT Photo 4 BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

Submissions Now Open For the 2023 Popcorn Writing Award in Association With BBC Writersroom

Popcorn Group, the innovative film, television and theatre production company, will be partnering once again with BBC Writersroom for the Popcorn Writing Award which champions brave and imaginative writing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival that are best adaptable to the screen. Set up in 2019, the award offers a prize fund of £6,000 directly to the winner and finalists. The only award of its kind, it celebrates fearless work which playfully and artistically questions and addresses current affairs, societal trends and contributes positively to public debate. Submissions are NOW OPEN to all pieces of new writing shown at either the Assembly, Gilded Balloon, Pleasance, The SpaceUK, Summerhall, Traverse or Underbelly.

The best writing is selected by an illustrious and diverse committee put together by the Popcorn Group along with members of Popcorn Group and BBC Writersroom. Past years have included Golden Globe winning RUTH WILSON, Tony winning ENDA WALSH, Oscar winning GONZALO MAZA, BAFTA winning WUNMI MOSAKU, singer/songwriter AURORA, author and columnist FATIMA BHUTTO and Olivier Award winning NOMA DUMEZWENI.

Previous years' winners and finalists have all gone on to notable success, commissioned by major broadcasters in Film & TV and have enjoyed international tours of their work. Last year's winner writer of hit play BROWN BOYS SWIM, Karim Khan, has since been selected for the Pillars Fund, a writers initiative led by Riz Ahmed and his play received a lauded London transfer. Bryony Kimmings has worked with Emma Thompson and her TV show, THE RAPTURE, has been greenlit by the BBC. Laura Horton, who's piece BREATHLESS made its off-Broadway debut this spring and was Critic's Pick in the New York Times, was selected for a BBC Writersroom initiative this year. Camilla Whitehill has also just wrapped on her TV show, BIG MOOD, with Channel 4 starring Nicola Coughlan.

The longlisted writers have the opportunity to meet with members of Popcorn Group and BBC Writersroom and the Drama Commissioning team to talk about their work and career, with the potential to be invited onto one of their regular programmes of writer development support.

Popcorn Group said, We're so happy to be back at Edinburgh with the Popcorn Writing Award again this year championing the writers of tomorrow. The Fringe is vital for providing a framework where incredible writers are able to take a chance and put on bold and risky work that says something. show what they can really do and to be partnering with the BBC again, who are offering such great opportunities to the longlisted writers, is a privilege.

BBC Writersroom said, BBC Writersroom are thrilled to be working with Popcorn Group again this year on the Popcorn Writing Award. Establishing the partnership last year, reading all the incredible work, seeing the shows and meeting the talented writers was a truly energising experience and we are excited to do it all again in 2023! There is such a wealth of writing talent at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Popcorn Writing Award is a superb champion.

Submissions are OPEN until 10am on 23rd June. All plays are eligible provided they are:


1) A new piece of writing which has not had a significant run (no more than 7 performances) before the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe.


2) A piece being staged during the Fringe at one of the partnering venues namely - Assembly, Gilded Balloon, Pleasance, The SpaceUK, Summerhall, Traverse or Underbelly.

To be considered writers must send their piece of new writing and a 50 -word summary of their play to the programming team at their respective venue with "Popcorn Writing Award 2023 // Title of Play // Writer's Name // Venue Associated" in the subject heading.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

The Crazy Coqs to Present ALEX LODGE, CHOOSE HAPPY in July Photo
The Crazy Coqs to Present ALEX LODGE, CHOOSE HAPPY in July

Crazy Coqs in the heart of London's glittering West End has announced The Crazy Coqs Presents... Intimate and Live Alex Lodge - Choose Happy!

Full Cast Announced For I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP at Soho Theatre Photo
Full Cast Announced For I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP at Soho Theatre

Direct from its sold-out critically acclaimed run at VAULT Festival, where it won an Origins Award for Outstanding New Work, I F*cked You in my Spaceship transfers to Soho Theatre, London, for a three-week engagement from Monday 19 June - Saturday 8 July.

Stockroom Reveals Cast For ALICE IN WONDERLAND Photo
Stockroom Reveals Cast For ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Marking Stockroom's first fully staged coproduction after their departure from The Arts Council National Portfolio last year, the world premiere of a funked-up remix of Lewis Carroll's classic, Alice in Wonderland, opens at the Liverpool Playhouse on 4 July (press night 6 July) before transferring to the Theatre Royal Plymouth from 1 to 5 August. 

Without Walls Reveals Recipients of the Blueprint Programme Photo
Without Walls Reveals Recipients of the Blueprint Programme

Without Walls has announced the artists and companies joining the Blueprint programme for 2023. Blueprint is a unique research and development opportunity to support the creation of bold and innovative new work.


More Hot Stories For You

The Crazy Coqs to Present ALEX LODGE, CHOOSE HAPPY in JulyThe Crazy Coqs to Present ALEX LODGE, CHOOSE HAPPY in July
Full Cast Announced For I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP at Soho TheatreFull Cast Announced For I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP at Soho Theatre
Stockroom Reveals Cast For ALICE IN WONDERLANDStockroom Reveals Cast For ALICE IN WONDERLAND
Without Walls Reveals Recipients of the Blueprint ProgrammeWithout Walls Reveals Recipients of the Blueprint Programme

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight! Video
Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Lullingstone Castle and The World Garden (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Leonardslee Lake and Gardens (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
Brixham Theatre (5/19-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Beekeeper of Aleppo
Belgrade Theatre (5/23-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Symphony Hall (5/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You