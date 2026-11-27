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A festival which celebrates Chester's LGBTQIA+ community is set to mark its fifth anniversary next spring. Storyhouse Queer takes place from Tuesday, 9 February to Sunday, 14 February 2027 and promises a packed week-long programme including theatre, music, dance, film and more.

The annual festival - which takes place during LGBT+ History Month - is staged in partnership with Chester Pride and co-created with people of all ages from the city's LGBTQIA+ community.

Storyhouse Queer opens on Tuesday, 9 February with a pair of evening events.

The Hunter Street venue's Garret Bar is the location for a special Storyhouse Queer edition of Scibar, the monthly celebration of science….in a bar which features a short talk followed by a Q&A with science professionals, students or enthusiasts.

Meanwhile the main theatre hosts Queenz: Battle of the Divas. Created by the team behind Drag Me to the Disco and The Show with Balls! this new live drag vocal spectacular will see dazzling divas going head-to-hear in the ultimate fight for pop supremacy.

On Wednesday, 10 February the festival focus moves to the cinema where there will be a special preview of American documentary film Barbara Forever under the Reel Queer banner.

Directed by Brydie O'Connor, the much-praised film is an archive-driven exploration of the life and work of pioneering lesbian experimental filmmaker Barbara Hammer. Barbara Forever won the Jonathan Oppenheimer Editing Award at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

The Kitchen is the location for Queer Speed Friending, which promises a relaxed, welcoming and informal hour where people can meet new faces and connect at a pace that is comfortable for both.

Pride in Action takes over the Garret Theatre. LGBTQ+ representation in public service is vital to ensure that diverse voices drive decision-making, and to continue working towards a safer and more inclusive UK for this and future generations.

Hear directly from LGBTQ+ people who volunteer in public life about their experience – why they do it, the challenges they face and the unique perspective and value the LGBTQ+ community can bring to roles such as magistrate, trustee, school governor, councillor and many more.

The festival continues with Queer Diary open mic night, hosted by Beth Watson in the Garret Bar, where there will be a chance to share real teenage diaries along with long-lost love letters, fabulous fanfiction, terrible Tumblr posts and the odd bit of cringey poetry!

Watch Barbara Hammer Shorts in the Storyhouse Cinema. Spanning the 1970s and 80s, the films capture Hammer's radical, playful approach to filmmaking, from joyful celebrations of lesbian identity and sexuality to experiments with intimacy, relationships and everyday encounters. The 61-minute programme features five short films and has been selected by Brydie O'Connor.

Continuing the theme of cringeworthy teenage musings, Hasbian comes to the Garret Theatre on Friday, 12 February. Beth Watson's teenage diary is brought to life with vivid hilarity in this autobiographical, solo queer coming-of-age comedy from the writer, performer and theatre maker.

Then on Saturday, 13 February the busy day's programme starts with Mini Pride in the Kitchen and Storytelling Room. The free, drop-in creative event - run by Curious Arts - is designed for families with children aged three to seven and focuses on kindness, imagination and creativity with arts, crafts and storytime.

LGBTQ+ Crafters offers a chance to learn new skills, share expertise and work on portable projects in a relaxed and supporting setting. The free drop-in event takes place in the Garret Bar. Bring along a craft and enjoy some company.

Sing With Proud Marys in the Garret Theatre at 2pm. Chester's own LGBTQIA+ choir performs regularly at Storyhouse, and for the festival will be sharing its lively, joyous and vibrant style with a relaxed and fun workshop where participants will learn a new song together, try snippets of some Proud Marys favourites and even – for those that want to - join the choir for an informal performance in the Kitchen. Proud Marys is led by musical director Matt Baker and choreographer Cariad Morgan.

Storyhouse Cinema hosts Iris Prize Shorts, presenting the best films from the 2026 Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival which showcases international and British LGBTQ+ films, and which celebrated its 20th anniversary last month. The £40,000 top prize was won by Magid/Zafar, set in a British Pakistani takeaway and directed by Luis Hindman, while Molly, directed by Darius Shu, won the Best British Film.

The Storyhouse Queer Quiz and Social takes over the Garret Theatre for an evening of making connections and a touch of competitiveness. Come on your own or with friends – the quiz, organised by LGBTQ+ social and events group Out of Office, will be for teams of up to six with sign up on the night and everyone will be included.

Comedian, presenter and writer Susan Calman brings Tall Tales to the main stage. It's been 10 years since her last tour, but now Susan is back – a decade older, but not necessarily wiser, she had found herself in some improbable situations over the years. Enjoy her tall tales about cruising, driving tanks, cats and getting older.

Sunday, 14 February sees playwright David Payne's tragi-comedy Terminal 2 staged in the Garret Theatre. With their plane delayed due to a power cut, George and Lynda Sumner debate the meaning of life, the common bluebottle, sex tapes and the pros and cons of KFC. But it soon becomes clear Lynda's journey is one way and George has been hiding a painful secret for all their married life.

There will be a further hour-long programme of Iris Film Shorts in the Storyhouse Cinema.

Meanwhile Queer Book Swap runs throughout the festival week in the Kitchen. Bring a book to exchange, chat with other avid readers and share recommendations. Books don't have to be LGBTQ+ but if they are, even better.

Many of the events are free or pay what you can.

Storyhouse community programme manager George West said, “Storyhouse Queer provides an opportunity to explore and celebrate the rich diversity and creativity of LGBTQIA+ people in Chester and beyond. I'm excited to share the fifth year of this joyful and inclusive programme, and proud of the community that continues to grow from the festival with each year.”

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