Steve Martin's THE UNDERPANTS Comes to Seymour Centre

In October and November this year, the Seymour Centre will present The Underpants by Oscar-winning comedy legend, Steve Martin. Adapted from Carl Sternheim's play, this is a wild satire that will have audiences laughing out loud.

In Germany, Louise and Theo Markes, a conservative couple have their entire existence shattered when Louise's bloomers fall down in public when watching the King's parade. Theo flies into a panic thinking the incident will cost him his job as a government clerk. Louise's momentary display does not result in the feared scandal, but it does attract two infatuated men, each of whom wants to rent the spare room in the Markes' home...

The Underpants features an astounding cast including Beth Daly (Grey Gardens - Squabbalogic, Cry Baby - Hayes Theatre, Heretics - Sydney Theatre Company), Ben Gerrard (American Psycho - Hayes Theatres, ABC's Deep Water) Robin Goldsworthy (Our Town - Sydney Theatre Company, 80 Minutes No Interval - Old Fitz), Tony Taylor (Calamity Jane - Hayes Theatre, Julius Caesar - Sport for Jove), Duncan Fellows (ABC's Laid and The Letdown and the upcoming Fam Time for Channel 7) and two-time Sydney Theatre Award nominee Gabrielle Scawthorn (Ear to the Edge of Time - Sport for Jove, Ironbound - KXT).

Sugary Rum Productions run by Gus Murray, is fast becoming one of the most exciting and prolific new production companies in Sydney. Established in 2018 Sugary Rum was nominated for four Sydney Theatre Awards for their debut production of The View UpStairs at Hayes Theatre. In 2019, Sugary Rum has produced seasons at Belvoir's 25A with Jess and Joe Forever and most recently at Old Fitz with Anatomy of a Suicide.

Directed by Sydney Theatre Award-winning Anthony Gooley (Sport for Jove's The Libertine), this funny play is ripe with joy, humour, colour, irreverence and innocence. And hey...we can always use some more of that.

BOOKINGS: https://www.seymourcentre.com/events/event/the-underpants/ or 02 9351 7940





