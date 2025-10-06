Stephen Rea To Narrate London Premiere Of OCEAN CHILD At Irish Cultural Centre's 30th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith will mark its 30th anniversary this November with Ocean Child which will premiere on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th November 2025.

Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning actor Stephen Rea will narrate the piece, joining the acclaimed West Ocean String Quartet alongside sisters Louise and Michelle Mulcahy.

Composed by Belfast-born cellist Neil Martin, Ocean Child is rooted in the tragic 1854 sinking of the RMS Tayleur off Lambay Island. The work fuses contemporary classical and traditional Irish music with a poetic narrative, voiced by Rea as the enigmatic "Ocean Child" - a figure embodying memory, exile, and the power of the sea.

The performance brings together leading Irish musicians, including violinists Aoife Ní Bhriain, Niamh Crowley, Kenneth Rice and Martin himself on cello, with the Mulcahy sisters on pipes and harp.

"Ocean Child encapsulates everything the ICC stands for: artistic excellence, cross-cultural dialogue, and a commitment to work that transcends cultural and disciplinary boundaries" said William Foote, Director of the ICC.

Originally commissioned by Temple Bar TradFest and supported by Fingal County Council, Ocean Child has been hailed as one of the most ambitious and emotionally resonant works in Ireland's recent music history.

The Irish Cultural Centre, founded in 1995, has long been a hub for Irish arts and culture in London, hosting leading figures from music, theatre and literature. Its 30th anniversary programme highlights the diversity of Irish creativity, with Ocean Child as its centrepiece.

These are the only London performances scheduled for Ocean Child, a must-see event for lovers of contemporary classical and traditional Irish music, Irish literature and the power of live performance to move, challenge, and transform.