My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Starlight Express to Open at Milton Keynes Theatre in October 2027
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS will run at the venue as a critically acclaimed new production.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS will arrive at Milton Keynes Theatre with performances from Wed 13 Oct – Sat 23 Oct 2027, as part of its highly anticipated world tour.
The musical made a return to London when the new production opened at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in June 2024. This new production has been redesigned for theatres across the UK and beyond.
Seen by over 30 million people across the world, STARLIGHT EXPRESS is an experience for all ages. The cast will perform songs like AC/DC, Make Up My Heart, Light at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express.
As a child's train set comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the 'Starlight Express'.
Casting is still to be announced for the world tour of STARLIGHT EXPRESS, which has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. This new production is directed by Luke Sheppard, with set designs by Tim Hatley, costume designs by Gabriella Slade, lighting designs by Howard Hudson, sound designs by Gareth Owen, new orchestrations by Matthew Brind with Andrew Lloyd Webber, and music supervision by Matthew Brind and David Andrew Wilson. Choreography is by Ashley Nottingham and Arlene Phillips is creative dramaturg for the production.
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