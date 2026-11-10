Starlight Express to Open at Milton Keynes Theatre in October 2027

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Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS will arrive at Milton Keynes Theatre with performances from Wed 13 Oct – Sat 23 Oct 2027, as part of its highly anticipated world tour.

The musical made a return to London when the new production opened at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in June 2024. This new production has been redesigned for theatres across the UK and beyond.

Seen by over 30 million people across the world, STARLIGHT EXPRESS is an experience for all ages. The cast will perform songs like AC/DC, Make Up My Heart, Light at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express.

As a child's train set comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the 'Starlight Express'.

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