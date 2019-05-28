Stage Show Celebrating History Of Goodison Park Returns To The Epstein Theatre

Due to last year's fantastic rave reviews, From The Heart of Everton's Badge to the Grand Old Lady is returning to The Epstein Theatre this August.

The play celebrates the extraordinary history of Goodison Park, which has been home to Everton Football Club for 125 years and comes to the Hanover Street venue from Thu 29 - Sun 31 August.

Produced by Blue Park Productions, in association with The Epstein Theatre, the play is written by Kenny O'Connell.

The story is centred around the Everton Lock-Up, or Prince Rupert's Tower as it is known locally, which has stood at the peak of Everton Brow since 1787 and also sits proudly on the Club's crest.

Celebrating one hundred and twenty-five years at Goodison Park, Everton FC have organised an event outside the Lock-Up to promote the anticipated move to Bramley Moore Dock. Two Evertonians, Jim and Robbo, transpire to lock themselves in the tower after the crowds disperse with the aim of finding the lost 'Prince Rupert's' gold.

While locked in they stumble across a secret tunnel and unwittingly release the ghosts of Everton and the City's past including Dixie Dean, Molly Bushell, Prince Rupert and Bessie Braddock. Each ghost takes them on a historical journey, and they discover the true meaning behind being inside the heart of Everton's badge.

Writer of play Kenny O'Connell said: "This play is not just for Evertonians but for all the family. It's a story about an amazing football club and its history but also some life lessons for our main protagonists - Jamie and Robbo; it tells a great story that is certain to make you laugh and cry.

"This is the perfect gift any Evertonian could wish for."

The play will run at The Epstein Theatre from Thursday 29 - Saturday 31 August 2019 - this includes two matinees.

To book tickets please call 0844 888 4411* or go online at www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk * or in person at The Epstein Theatre Box Office from 12pm - 6pm Monday - Saturday.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You