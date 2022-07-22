Stage Noir presents An Unexpected Tale in Smoky Midtown. A new musical comedy about neurodiversity, belonging, and reclaiming one's narrative.

Low on leads and all out of whiskey, a down-on-his-luck Detective has no choice but to team up with unlikely allies and old enemies to solve a missing persons case with deeply personal stakes.

The show aims to increase representation of neurodiversity and was developed with input from Wac Arts College, writer Ian McHugh, actor Daniel Toney, and other members of the autistic community. Half the company identify as neurodiverse. The show was created with Arts Council England funding and features original songs and music by composer Ashley Hodgson.

All performances will be relaxed (no loud noises, dimmed house lights, allowed to leave/re-enter).

Learn more at www.canalcafetheatre.com.