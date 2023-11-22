SplitMoon Theatre Performs DESERT POET at The Cockpit, London

Performances run 30 November - 3 December 2023.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

At the shrine in Ankara of Imru' Al-Qays a disillusioned young man in search of his roots is sold a dream by a troupe of actors. He encounters poets and prophets and dreams he is Prince Al-Qays himself. When war-poet Aboud disrupts him at a poetry festival the two compete for the ultimate crown. - Who will carry the day - the Poet of Exile and Modernity or the Hero of Impetuosity?

DESERT POET travels from the urban to the ancient desert in dramatic form. It tells the complex rite of passage of many who had to flee their countries. For the very first time the Master Poem of Imru' Al-Qays will be presented to a European audience in English and Arabic.

In the cast: Hadeel Kamil, Guy Burgess, Alhena Al-Ali Douglas, Jaouhar Ben Ayed, Neetika Knight, Prince Owusu and Ali Zayn.

Directed by Peter Stürm, Design Nicolai Hart-Hansen, Lighting Sammy Emmins, Sound Josh Anio Grigg.

Exiled Iraqi poet Adnan Al-Sayegh is the recipient of several international awards, among them the Hellman-Hammet International Poetry Award, the Rotterdam International Poetry Award, the Swedish Writers Association Award. Adnan has collaborated with SplitMoon Theatre on DESERT POET.




