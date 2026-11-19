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BAFTA nominated comedian Spencer Jones is set to perform at Soho Theatre, Dean Street with his Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominated show, Dogs from 7th to 23rd December.

Dogs is a chaotic, strange and unexpectedly heartfelt hour about dogs, humans and what happens when being forced to care for something else makes you rethink how you live.

Spencer has always loved dogs. But as an adult, he never felt he had the lifestyle to look after one. Then, somehow, he accidentally ended up with one. A small, yappy, middle-aged Chihuahua Jack Russell cross. She has annoyed him for four years. But by constantly being around him, she has, unintentionally, become his muse.

In Dogs, he starts with the simple reality of suddenly having a dog and everything that comes with it, the lack of freedom, the responsibility, and the constant presence of something that needs you. From there, the show grows into something bigger. On one of their walks, while wondering how he was ever going to do another Edinburgh Fringe show, no ideas, no inspiration, something shifted. A simple thought that unlocked everything: dogs are pack animals. Humans are pack animals. So why does it feel like the human pack has lost its way?

Assembling a pack of human characters to explore what it means to belong, to a family, a community, a species, Dogs is warm, daft, and deceptively sharp, about connection disguised as a show about a dog that won't stop yapping.

Spencer Jones is a comedian, actor, writer and artist. He created Big Babies, nominated for a BAFTA, and wrote and starred in The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk for the BBC. He appeared in three series of Upstart Crow and starred in Mr Winner, both for the BBC, and featured in five episodes of the global hit Ted Lasso. He has performed Live at The Apollo, appeared three times on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and has a stand-up special on Amazon Prime. He has been nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award twice. His other credits include voicing Trevor the mushroom in Super Happy Magic Forest, appearing in the documentary A Brush with Comedy alongside Vic Reeves, and a Billy No Mates music video. He has won several acting awards in recent years and cannot remember exactly which ones. He paints when there is space in the house. He has recently purchased a kettlebell that is too heavy. He winces at the very thought of all of the above.

Spencer Jones: Dogs was part of Soho Theatre's Edinburgh Fringe 2026 programme, featuring 19 shows across eight venues, including Demi Adejuyigbe, Frankie Thompson, Underground Monk Show, Patti Harrison, Kanan Gill, Tarang Hardikar and many more.

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