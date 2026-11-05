Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Southbank Centre's Winter Light Art Trail Will Return For 2026
Helio State translates live solar data from satellites into a dynamic light display developed with physicists at University College London.
The Southbank Centre's outdoor art trail Winter Light will returnfor 2026, transforming the site into a display of public art for all to explore. New installation works will join returning favourites in a luminous showcase of light and colour that also explore our experience of place – from the built environment to the natural world.
Helio State, by Jason Bruges Studio is a brand new commission for this winter presented by Visit Tampa Bay and supported by Tampa International Airport. Developed in dialogue with solar physicists at University College London (UCL), Helio State translates live data from satellites tracking space weather such as geomagnetic storms, solar winds, sunspots and solar flares, into a dynamic display of light and motion. Inspired by the radiant skies of Tampa Bay and the atmospheric scattering that creates vibrant hues, visitors can experience the light installation in alternating periods of stillness and animation that is reflective of real time solar activity.
Also new for 2026, two abstract projections by Lis Rhodes and Sophie Michael will light up either side of the Royal Festival Hall exterior, whilst Fred Tschida's Sphere returns, setting the building's interior aglow with two giant rotating rings producing the illusion of a giant orb when photographed with a long exposure.
Over at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Squire & Partners: Winter Windows includes even more joyful neon illustrations created by local Lambeth school children, whilst works by Nathaniel Rackowe, Jacob Kvist and David Batchelor add a touch of wonder and awe from the rooftops, down to the tree-lined riverbank.
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