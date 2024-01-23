Soho Theatre Appoints New Board Member

Farzana brings a broad range of expertise and contacts across global strategic communications including in India.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 1 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup Photo 3 British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup
Caroline Harker, Clive Mantle, and Sally Dexter Will Lead THE CHILDREN at Nottingham Playh Photo 4 Caroline Harker, Clive Mantle, and Sally Dexter Will Lead THE CHILDREN at Nottingham Playhouse

Soho Theatre Appoints New Board Member

Soho Theatre has announced the appointment of Farzana Baduel to its Board of Trustees, as the organisation continues to deliver its ambitious growth programme.

Chaired by Dame Heather Rabbatts DBE, Farzana joins current Soho Theatre Board members Nicholas Allott OBE, David Aukin, Hani Farsi, Lornette Harley, Fawn James, Shaparak Khorsandi, Jeremy King OBE, Kate Mayne and David Reitman, and Soho Theatre executive team Mark Godfrey and Sam Hansford.

Dame Heather Rabbatts DBE, Soho Theatre Chair said: “As Soho Theatre continues to grow, with a second venue in Walthamstow, a sector-leading cultural exchange between the UK and India, and plans to expand our digital offer, we're thrilled to have Farzana Baduel join us at this important time.

A strong, dynamic board is crucial in leading the organisation during this next exciting phase in our growth journey. Farzana brings a broad range of expertise and contacts across global strategic communications including in India. The Soho Theatre Board is looking forward to working with Farzana at this pivotal time.”

Farzana Baduel, newly appointed Soho Theatre Board member said: "As I step into the vibrant world of Soho Theatre, I am deeply inspired by the creativity, diversity, and innovation that define this extraordinary charity. It's an honour to join the board and contribute to the mission of nurturing new voices, championing diverse talent, and ensuring that the transformative power of theatre, comedy, and cabaret reaches every corner of our community."

Farzana Baduel is the CEO and co-founder of Curzon PR. Established in 2009, Curzon provides strategic communications advisory across corporates, culture and charities. Headquartered in London, the firm has a global reach. Farzana is Resident Public Relations expert for the University of Oxford's entrepreneurship centre at Said Business School. She is a Chartered PR practitioner and has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship with the CIPR and is a Fellow of the CIM. Farzana has won multiple awards across PR, entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership. She is a trustee and serves on the board of the British Asian Trust, founded by King Charles III to tackle poverty in South Asia. Farzana also donates her time and expertise to several not-for-profit organisations and audiences.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Award-Winning Aakash Odedra Company Returns With LITTLE MURMUR Photo
Award-Winning Aakash Odedra Company Returns With LITTLE MURMUR

Britain's Aakash Odedra Company will return to Australia this August with dance-theatre performance Little Murmur, choreographed by award-winning dancer and choreographer Aakash Odedra and South Australia's Lewis Major, with musical supervision by celebrated producer and multi-instrumentalist Nitin Sawhney.

2
Deluxe Night  Comes To FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE This Valentines Day Photo
Deluxe Night  Comes To FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE This Valentine's Day

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, the critically acclaimed international immersive dining phenomenon, will be holding a special Valentine's Day Deluxe Night on 14 February 2024 at the President Hotel, the show's West End home.  

3
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the world premiere of the electrifying new rock musical Sherlock Holmes and the Poison Wood, co-produced with Metta Theatre, playing 2 February to 16 March. Check out the photos here!

4
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of WISH YOU WERENT HERE Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of WISH YOU WEREN'T HERE

All new rehearsal photos have been released from the UK tour of Wish You Weren't Here, a new comedy from Theatre Centre’s Resident Writer, Katie Redford. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Award-Winning Aakash Odedra Company Returns With LITTLE MURMURAward-Winning Aakash Odedra Company Returns With LITTLE MURMUR
Video: Watch 'I'm Gonna Be Strong' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL At Charing Cross TheatreVideo: Watch 'I'm Gonna Be Strong' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL At Charing Cross Theatre
Deluxe Night  Comes To FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE This Valentine's DayDeluxe Night  Comes To FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE This Valentine's Day
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD at the Watermill Theatre

Videos

New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/09-2/09)
Wish You Weren't Here in UK Regional Wish You Weren't Here
Brighton Dome (3/07-3/08)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Buxton Opera House (2/16-2/16)
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
The Courtyard (2/18-2/18)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Castle Theatre (5/03-5/03)
Wish You Weren't Here in UK Regional Wish You Weren't Here
The Playhouse (1/24-2/10)
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
The Norwich Playhouse (2/20-2/20)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Dorking Halls (3/26-3/26)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
OmnnibusTheatre (2/07-2/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You