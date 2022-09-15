Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Soho Theatre Announces Cast For SUPER HIGH RESOLUTION

Performances run from 27 October to 3 December 2022.

Sep. 15, 2022 

Blanche McIntyre directs Nathan Ellis' Verity Bargate Award shortlisted Super High Resolution - a fast paced, darkly funny play about being a doctor in the NHS and the limits of anyone's ability to care for other people.

The cast includes: Jasmine Blackborow, Catherine Cusack, Hayley Carmichael, LJ JOHNSON and LEWIS SHEPHERD.

Being a doctor is a really good job and you get to save lives and help people, so Anna is determined not to quit. But when her patient runs out on her, and her personal life starts to spiral, she's not sure how much more she can take.

Set in the high-pressure environment of an NHS hospital, Super High Resolution explores the demands of empathy among those in caring professions across a public sector pushed to its limits. It questions to what extent it is possible to empathise relentlessly before burning out, the impact on one's personal life, and what happens when that ability begins to falter.


Nathan Ellis, playwright: 'I am so excited to be working with Blanche and such a strong team to bring Super High Resolution to the stage. Soho Theatre has really championed the play and I'm delighted audiences will meet it at such a vibrant and welcoming place. Unlike anything I've written before, I felt a real urgency to write the play. It was provoked by seeing up-close the emotional impact on those working in the NHS. I was interested in how we care for other people and the expectations we set for ourselves. Ultimately it's about good people trying their best and still coming up short, which is something I think we all wrestle with, whatever our profession.'

Super High Resolution was shortlisted for Soho Theatre's Character 7-sponsored Verity Bargate Award in 2020 - one of seven plays from nearly 1500 submitted selected by a judging panel that included Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Russell T Davies, Laura Wade and Lolita Chakrabarti. Nathan is a playwright and screenwriter based in Berlin and London. His previous plays include include Offie-Nominated work.txt (Soho Theatre, Summerhall) and No One Is Coming to Save You (Pleasance, New Diorama) - 'a blazing debut' (The Stage).


