Sing-a-Long Performance Announced For BAT OUR OF HELL - THE MUSICAL At The King's

The producers of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical have announced that a special sing-a-long performance will take place during the show's run in Glasgow later this year.

The hit production, which features Jim Steinman and Meatloaf's greatest hits, will run at the city's King's Theatre from Tuesday 10 - Saturday 21 November as part of a UK tour.

The sing-along performance will take place on Thursday 19 November at 7.30pm. Audience members are also encouraged to dress up as their favourite character from the show as they sing along with the cast.

The sing along performance was announced as full casting was confirmed for the show.

Sharon Sexton will play Sloane and Rob Fowler will play Falco (both recently starred in the Mamma Mia! international Tour and the original West End cast of Bat Out Of Hell).

They will be joined by. Glenn Adamson (American Idiot) as Strat and Martha Kirby (Grease, Rags the Musical) as Raven. They are joined by Jordan Frazier (Nina Simone) as Zahara, Jonathan Bishop (Hamilton) as Jagwire, Killian Thomas Lefevre (Stranger Things Secret Cinema) as Tink, Alex Lodge (The Book of Mormon) as Ledoux and Kellie Gnauck (Evita West End and UK & International tour) as Valkyrie. Also in the cast are Emily Beth Harrington as Kwaidan, Amy Matthews as Vilmos, Rebecca Lafferty as Scherrzo, Samuel Pope as Hoffmann, Andy Prosser as Markevitch, Jack Heasman as Denym, James Chisholm as O'Dessasuite, Andrew Carthy as Hollander, Rob Maguire as Astroganger and Billie Hardy as Goddesilla.

At certain performances the role of Strat will be played by Samuel Pope.

In Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

The legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out Of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

Bat Out Of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 50 million copies worldwide. 16 years later, Steinman scored again with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London's Dominion Theatre from 2017 to 2019. The musical also ran successfully in Canada, Germany and at New York's City Centre last summer. Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

The UK Tour of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell and casting by Anne Vosser.

King's Theatre, Glasgow

Tue 10 - Sat 28 Nov 2020

Tue - Sat: 7.30pm

Wed & Sat: 2.30pm

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow





