Shortlisted Nominees Announced For The West End Wilma Awards 2019

West End Wilma, the mother and son theatre blogging duo, are delighted to announce the shortlisted nominees for the sixth annual West End Wilma Awards in association with Free@Last TV Ltdand Martina Cole. The ceremony will take place on Sunday 10 November 2019 at Café de Paris in the West End of London. This year's entertainment is sponsored by Encore Radio.

Waitress has the most nominations with six; Come From Away is close behind with four and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and SIX both have three nominations each.

10% of ticket sales (sold out) will be donated to the National Autistic Society to help create more accessible theatre.

The West End Wilma Awards launched in November 2014, to help celebrate the best of UK Theatre. Nominees are decided every year between West End Wilma and those that review for the website. Shortlisted nominees are put to the theatre-going public to vote for the winners.

Best Touring Production - sponsored by The Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Grease

Avenue Q

Kinky Boots

Hair

Best Cabaret/Solo Performance - sponsored by Royal Vauxhall Tavern

Lea Salonga (Nottingham Royal Concert Hall)

The Clockmaker's Daughter - In Concert (Cadogan Hall)

Sinatra: Raw (Live at Zedel)

Sharon Sexton & Rob Fowler: Vision of You (Live at Zedel)

Best Takeover In A Role

Lucie Jones (as Jenna in Waitress)

Caroline Sheen (Violet in 9 to 5)

Mazz Murray (as Donna in Mamma Mia!

Lucy May Barker (as Sophie in Mamma Mia!)

Layton Williams (as Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie)

Best Understudy

Grace Mouat (SIX)

Sarah O'Connor (Waitress)

Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton)

Best Ensemble Performer - sponsored by The MTA

Maggie Lynne (Wicked)

Clive Carter (Come from Away)

Stephenson Ardern-Sodje (Hamilton)

Hannah-Grace Lawson (Les Miserables)

Best Performer In A West End Show

Marisha Wallace (Waitress)

Lia Williams (Night of the Iguana)

Sharon D Clarke (Caroline or Change)

Rachel Tucker (Come From Away)

Sheridan Smith (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat)

Best Performer In An Off-West End Show

Tyrone Huntley (The View UpStairs - Soho Theatre)

Miles Jupp (The Life I Lead - Park Theatre)

Luke Bayer (Fiver - Southwark Playhouse)

Alex Ellison (Fiver - Southwark Playhouse)

Rising Star - sponsored by Concord Theatricals

Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat)

Maiya Quansah-Breed (SIX)

Nathanael Campbell (Come From Away)

Molly Lynch (The Light In The Piazza)

Olivia Moore (Waitress)

Best Off-West End Show

Operation Mincemeat (New Diorama Theatre)

Ain't Misbehavin' (Southwark playhouse)

The View UpStairs (Soho Theatre)

Little Shop Of Horrors (Regents Park Open Air Theatre)

Fiver (Southwark Playhouse)

Best West End Show

Waitress (Adelphi Theatre)

Come from Away (Phoenix Theatre)

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (London Palladium)

Company (Gielgud Theatre)

SIX (Arts Theatre)

Public voting will open online on 13 September 2019 at www.westendwilma.com.





