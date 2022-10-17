Shoreditch Town Hall Welcomes New Trustees Yogeeta Manglani, Fern Stoner, Emma Stenning

Shoreditch Town Hall has announced three new Trustees joining the company's exceptional Board. The appointments include YOGEETA MANGLANI, FERN STONER, and EMMA STENNING, the new Chair of the Board

Beth Byrne, Shoreditch Town Hall CEO: "I am delighted by the appointment of these three excellent women. They each hold enormous expertise in key areas of our remit as a cultural venue with community purpose and all demonstrate a passion for delivering our values. We look forward to learning from their considerable knowledge and are very glad of the collective support that our Board of Trustees offers.

The appointment of these three new Trustees is part of a number of initiatives to better enable Shoreditch Town Hall to share space and decision-making capabilities with a wider group. We will be announcing plans to platform more voices, particularly those who represent different cultural and creative communities within Hackney and East London.

Yogeeta Manglani: "Shoreditch Town Hall is a remarkable asset. If there is one thing the pandemic has highlighted, it is the importance of building strong and resilient communities. I am delighted to be joining as a trustee at this exciting time as STH leans in to meet the challenges of becoming an even more forward-thinking and community-oriented cultural institution in the post-pandemic era."

Fern Stoner: "I am delighted to be joining the Board of Trustees of Shoreditch Town Hall and look forward to working with Beth, the management team and trustees, to support the organisation grow and thrive in coming years."

Emma Stenning: "I am beyond thrilled to be joining Shoreditch Town Hall as Chair. The Town Hall is a beautiful and vibrant building at the heart of a dynamic community. It's a wonderful home to a diverse group of artists, and is being brilliantly led by a dedicated team, who are determined to make a difference. It's exactly what an arts organisation should be, and I can't wait to join in."

Welcoming over 70,000 people through its doors every year, Shoreditch Town Hall is a leading independent cultural, live events and community space housed in one of the grandest former civic buildings in the capital. Comprising over 48,000 square feet across 70 individual rooms, the Grade II listed Town Hall is the largest multi-artform venue in Hackney and more in use than at any other point in its recent history.

With 8 main spaces from 40 to 800 capacity, the Town Hall presents a year-round cultural programme bold and innovative new theatre, music, dance, circus, comedy and talks, as well as hosting 200 live event hires every year, and collaborating with a range of local partners to deliver an extensive community and engagement programme.

Shoreditch Town Hall partners with leading UK drama school Mountview on the MA in Site-Specific Theatre Practice, and is also home to 6 local businesses including the Michelin starred The Clove Club.

BIOGRAPHIES



Yogeeta Manglani



Yogeeta is a healthcare executive with over 12 years of global commercial, strategy and advocacy experience across industry and non-profit organizations in life sciences and global health. She currently leads Strategy, Marketing and Product Development for Unizima, a technology start-up focused on expanding manufacturing capacity for vaccines and biologics in emerging markets.

Prior to Unizima, Yogeeta held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility at Merck & Co., a large biopharmaceutical company, across marketing and policy in the pharmaceuticals and vaccines businesses as well on Merck's corporate social responsibility initiatives such as Merck for Mothers, an initiative to reduce preventable maternal mortality across the globe.

Yogeeta's background is in public health and she started her career as a researcher and consultant working with international non-profits focused on community development and health systems strengthening in low- and middle-income countries. She holds an MSc. in Global Health from Harvard University and a B.A in Public Health and Management from Johns Hopkins University. She lives in London with her husband and 2 year old son and is passionate about community empowerment, particularly through helping under-represented groups develop a stronger voice.

Fern Stoner

Fern Stoner qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG. Subsequently she has held finance roles in both the commercial and not for profit sectors, including as Head of Finance at the National Theatre. She joined Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew as Finance Director in September 2013 and joined the Executive Board in June 2016. In June 2017 she was appointed Director of Resources, responsible for Finance, and a range of corporate services including HR, Legal, Risk, Health and Safety, Governance, and Estates Management. She was previously a trustee for British Youth Music Theatre.

Emma Stenning

Emma was Executive Director of Soulpepper, Toronto's largest not-for-profit theatre. She joined company in the autumn of 2018, taking up her leadership role alongside new Artistic Director Weyni Mengesha.

From 2009 - 2018, Emma was Chief Executive of Bristol Old Vic, leading the organisation in partnership with Artistic Director Tom Morris. Together they delivered the long-awaited £26m refurbishment of the 256 year old theatre, and successfully revitalised the organisation's creative life and public profile; locally, nationally and internationally.

Previously she was Head of Producing for the 2009 Manchester International Festival, where she delivered a number of world premieres including Rufus Wainwright's opera Prima Donna and the London transfer of Damon Albarn's Monkey.

Past roles include Head of Theatre at Arts Council England, London and Cultural Programme Advisor at the London Organising Committee for the Olympic Games, where she was responsible for the initial feasibility planning for the stadium ceremonies.

From 2002 - 2005 she was Executive Director of BAC, also in partnership with Tom Morris as Artistic Director. She has worked with Complicite, Oxford Stage Company and the RSC, producing theatre on the London fringe, in the West End, on national and international tour.

Emma was a Clore Fellow, winner of the Clore Prize, and was made a Doctor of Letters by Bristol University. She serves on the US Boad of Shakespeare's Globe, and is a member of Globe Council. She is a trustee of Cheek By Jowl and the Wardrobe Ensemble, and, from October 2022, will be Chair of Shoreditch Town Hall.