Shoreditch Town Hall Appoints Interim CEO

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Following Beth Byrne’s appointment as Creative Director of Warwick Arts Centre, Shoreditch Town Hall have announced Julie Flavell as her interim replacement as CEO. Flavell joins the organisation with many years of experience managing artistic projects in theatre, comedy, music, dance, site specific events and installations; working in many different cultural institutions, primarily London's Southbank Centre. Most recently she was Interim Head of Visitor Programmes and Exhibitions at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. Flavell will hold the post for six months from 21st December, with the hiring process for a permanent CEO ongoing.

Beth Byrne, outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Shoreditch Town Hall, comments, It has been an absolute privilege to work with the fantastic team here and represent Shoreditch Town Hall for the past 2.5 years. I am proud of the recovery we have shown and the incredible performances and events we have been able to showcase over this period. Some of my absolute highlights include: housing the 2022 Hackney Carnival; ArgComFest’s fantastic Friday nights; Jo Fong & George Orange’s brilliant The Rest of Our Lives; Lung Theatre’s powerful Woodhill; Clod Ensemble and Nu Civilisation Orchestra’s The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady; and celebrating our 10th Anniversary Tea Dance last month. We have also developed ambitious capital plans to improve access, reduce our carbon footprint and design exterior lighting to better signal who and where we are and what we offer to local residents. I am delighted in Julie’s appointment as Interim CEO and know she will bring enormous skill and passion to the organisation and furthering these plans to safeguard the Town Hall’s future.

Julie Flavell, incoming interim Chief Executive Officer of Shoreditch Town Hall, adds, I am delighted to be working again in Shoreditch, in such a welcoming space that has the community at its heart. I am excited to join the team for 6 months to build on the diverse artistic programme and optimise the commercial opportunities this grand historic building has to offer.

Chair of Shoreditch Town Hall’s Board of Trustees Emma Stenning comments, I have thoroughly enjoyed working in partnership with Beth since I joined Shoreditch Town Hall as Chair last year.

On behalf of the board I would like to thank her, warmly, for the immense passion, commitment and skill that she has shown the organisation during her tenure as CEO.  She has steered us, brilliantly, through some challenging years, and set in place the energy, ambition and foundations for a more progressive and inclusive future.

I’m excited for her new role at Warwick Arts Centre and equally delighted to be welcoming Julie Flavell as our Interim CEO.  Julie’s breadth of experience is impressive, having delivered a number of large-scale and complex creative projects.  Her knowledge of the local area goes back many years and I am confident that she will provide an exceedingly safe pair of hands to keep us moving forward over the coming months.



