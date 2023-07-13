Shobana Jeyasingh's COUNTERPOINT Returns to Somerset House in August

There are eight performances on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 August.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 1 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Review: CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS, Chester Cathedral Photo 2 Review: CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS, Chester Cathedral
Ailey 2 is Back in the UK For a 12-Venue Tour Opening in September Photo 3 Ailey 2 is Back in the UK For a 12-Venue Tour Opening in September
Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director Photo 4 Tim Newman Joins EMERALD STORM as Associate Director

Shobana Jeyasingh's COUNTERPOINT Returns to Somerset House in August

Shobana Jeyasingh’s glorious outdoor dance work for 22 dancers returns to the iconic fountains at Somerset House this August.
 
Eight performances on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 August are performed as part of Somerset House’s Summer in the Courtyard and Westminster City Council's Inside Out festival.
 
Award-winning choreographer Shobana Jeyasingh created the captivating Counterpoint specially for the 55 fountains of the Somerset House courtyard in 2010. A huge critical and audience hit, the ten-minute dance work now returns for eight performances as part of Somerset House’s Summer in the Courtyard and Westminster City Council's Inside Out festival on the weekend of 19 & 20 August.
 
Jeyasingh contrasts the powerful curves and thrilling physicality of her 22 dancers with the formal lines of the neo-classical courtyard and modernist fountains. The fluid choreography moves in, around and through the ever-changing rises and falls of the water in this compelling London dance story.
 
Jeyasingh has worked with two frequent collaborators. Ursula Bombshell has created the vivid costumes which stand out against the white of the water. The pulsating score is by sound artist Cassiel.
 
Counterpoint was created as a mutually invigorating meeting place for experienced professional dancers and new graduates. For this revival, Emily Thompson-Smith, Meghan Stevens, Nafisah Baba and Shelley Eva Haden are joined by 18 talented young dancers.
 
Shobana Jeyasingh Dance’s Counterpoint is part of Westminster City Council’s Inside Out outdoor arts festival, a free and accessible festival bringing extraordinary walking tours, art installations, outdoor cinema, family activities and theatre, music and dance performances out into the streets and outdoor public spaces of Westminster for the whole of August.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
New Play Readings Come to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
New Play Readings Come to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A season of play readings at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre which will introduce theatregoers to brand new writing opens with Approved on 25 July.

2
World Premiere Of NEW BEGINNING Comes to Queens Theatre Hornchurch Next Month Photo
World Premiere Of NEW BEGINNING Comes to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch Next Month

New Beginning is a one-of-a-kind immersive production that blends stunning projections, a newly composed score and soundscape, poetic text and natural materials to immerse audiences in the future of our planet. 

3
Joe McGann and Jake Norton Premiere New Play SOBER COMPANION at Liverpool Theatre Festival Photo
Joe McGann and Jake Norton Premiere New Play SOBER COMPANION at Liverpool Theatre Festival

Liverpool Theatre Festival returns in less than two weeks – and one highlight of the 11-day programme is Sober Companion, a specially commissioned new play co-written and co-starring Liverpool-born actor Joe McGann and Jake Norton. 

4
NEGOTIATING PEACE Will Embark on Tour Photo
NEGOTIATING PEACE Will Embark on Tour

Looking at peace negotiations including Dayton peace agreement, those in Northern Ireland and the Middle East, the still-unresolved talks between Kosovo and Serbia, and anticipating the conclusion of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Kosovo’s Qendra Multimedia have brought together a pan European ensemble to create Negotiating Peace. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister Act
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wing Scuffle Spectacular
Leyton Jubilee Park (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STOMP
The Old Market (7/19-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre in the Garden
St Paul's Church (5/28-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Woodhill
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/27-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ONE NIGHT WITH YOU (Tribute to Elvis)
Swan Theatre (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You