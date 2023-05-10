Shakespeare's THE MERRY WIVES Re-Imagined For Wandsworth Fringe

The Merry Wives is set to delight audiences for one night only at the Wandsworth Fringe, before embarking on a coastal run in Whitley Bay.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminst Photo 1 Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminster Abbey This Saturday
BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT Photo 2 BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT
Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Con Photo 3 Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars
Amber Riley and Samantha Barks to Judge ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Bal Photo 4 Amber Riley and Samantha Barks to Judge ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball

Shakespeare's THE MERRY WIVES Re-Imagined For Wandsworth Fringe

Gary Thomas presents a witty new comedy musical, based on William Shakespeare's infamous The Merry Wives of Windsor. In this irreverent retelling, the classic story is modernised for the 21st century, in a delightful, bubblegum pop bash that will enchant both aficionados and sceptics of the Bard alike. The Merry Wives is set to delight audiences for one night only at the Wandsworth Fringe, before embarking on a coastal run in Whitley Bay.

Young Princess Anne is being forced to marry Prince Slender by her squandering parents, even though the Prince is gay and Anne refuses to believe in love for herself. Both young royals share a disdain for the stifling, sensationalised lives they've been born into - while Anne vows to find her betrothed a Prince to marry, she wrestles with her unfamiliar affections for Fenton, a commoner. Meanwhile, the meddlesome Sir Falstaff attempts to set up dates with Anne's mother, Meg, and her best friend, Alice, resulting in the two women joining forces as they vow to get revenge on the lech.

This refreshing new production transcends the classic story, weaving in jubilant music and laugh-out-loud dialogue, breathing new life into it for the modern era. The Merry Wives encourages new audiences to dabble in Shakespeare, possibly for the first time, and be navigated through this uproarious, spirited tale of comeuppance.

Writer Gary Thomas says, While people try and update Shakespeare all the time, the language is rarely altered. I want people who have a real problem with Shakespeare, and therefore have never read or seen any of it, to come to this show, and really enjoy it and really get what's going on, because it's very funny.

Dates Monday 12th June 2023

Location The Bedford, 77 Bedford Hill, Balham, London, SW12 9HD

Box Office £7, available from www.wandsworthfringe.com/whats-on-2023/the-merry-wives

Dates Thursday 27th - Friday 28th July 2023

Location Laurel's, 212 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, NE26 2TA

Box Office £10, available from https://app.lineupnow.com/event/the-merry-wives



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For Neil LaButes THE SHAPE OF THINGS From Park Theatre And Tri Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For Neil LaBute's THE SHAPE OF THINGS From Park Theatre And Trish Wadley Productions

Trish Wadley Productions, in association with Park Theatre present the first major revival in 20 years of Neil LaBute’s acclaimed play The Shape of Things in Park200. See photos from inside rehearsal!

LUNA LOVES LIBRARY DAY To Be Adapted As A Musical For Children And Families Photo
LUNA LOVES LIBRARY DAY To Be Adapted As A Musical For Children And Families

Little Seeds Music and Z-arts have secured Arts Council Funding to produce a new musical adapted from the children's book Luna Loves Library Day, written by Waterstones Children's Laureate Joseph Coelho and illustrated by Fiona Lumbers.

Fascinating Aïda to Perform at the London Palladium in February 2024 Photo
Fascinating Aïda to Perform at the London Palladium in February 2024

Celebrate forty fierce and fabulous years of Fascinating Aïda as they raise the roof of The London Palladium!

Guildford Fringe Festival Reveals 10th Anniversary Year Line-up Photo
Guildford Fringe Festival Reveals 10th Anniversary Year Line-up

Celebrating its 10th birthday this summer, Guildford Fringe Festival returns from 24 June until 15 July 2023 with a packed programme of theatre, comedy, poetry, music, visual arts, family-friendly shows, talks and free events – and a few special surprises in store! 


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For Neil LaBute's THE SHAPE OF THINGS From Park Theatre And Trish Wadley ProductionsPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsal For Neil LaBute's THE SHAPE OF THINGS From Park Theatre And Trish Wadley Productions
LUNA LOVES LIBRARY DAY To Be Adapted As A Musical For Children And FamiliesLUNA LOVES LIBRARY DAY To Be Adapted As A Musical For Children And Families
Fascinating Aïda to Perform at the London Palladium in February 2024Fascinating Aïda to Perform at the London Palladium in February 2024
Guildford Fringe Festival Reveals 10th Anniversary Year Line-upGuildford Fringe Festival Reveals 10th Anniversary Year Line-up

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Beekeeper of Aleppo
Belgrade Theatre (5/23-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Waterperry Gardens (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Royal Concert Hall (5/23-5/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
Brixham Theatre (5/19-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Leonardslee Lake and Gardens (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Bridgewater Hall (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU