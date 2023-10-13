Seven Dials Playhouse And Hive North's JOCK NIGHT Extended By Popular Demand

The unique exploration of contemporary gay life and relationships, Jock Night, has been extended until Saturday 11th November due to popular demand.

Seven Dials Playhouse have received an overwhelming response to the show and have had to extend the run by a week to meet the demand for tickets. The play unfolds over a year of wild nights in Manchester's vibrant Gay Village, casting a light on mental health, peeling back the veneer of modern gay culture, using comedy to highlight provocative issues within the LGBTQIA+ community.

David Paisley, best known for his role as ben Saunders in Holby City, leads the cast of Jock Night as Ben. Sam Goodchild (Far Away, Donmar Warehouse; The Convert, Above the Stag) and Levi Payne (Jekyll & Hyde, Derby Theatre; Hench, M6 Theatre) will join him reprising their roles from the 2019 run of Jock Night as Kam and AJ respectively. Joining them are George Hughes, making his London stage debut as Simon, and Matthew Gent (Sweeney Todd, Adelphi; Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's and Les Misérables, Queen's) who will be stepping into the role of Russell.

Adam Zane's Jock Night is a raw, hilarious, and provocative comedy drama about contemporary gay life, love, and relationships following Paisley's character, Ben, a Victoria Wood enthusiast in his forties, striving to find love amidst a culture of chemsex and casual encounters. Jock Night highlights thought-provoking issues in the LGBTQ+ community through the lens of comedy and compassion.

Mike Lee, Producer of Jock Night, comments, We are absolutely thrilled by the overwhelming response to Jock Night, our first show at Seven Dials Playhouse. Extending the show due to incredible demand is a testament to the compelling story that Jock Night tells.