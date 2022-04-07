Seabright Productions Launches UK Tour of TRAINSPOTTING LIVE

Adapted by Harry Gibson and directed by King's Head Theatre Artistic Director Adam Spreadbury-Maher, in collaboration with Greg Esplin and Ben Anderson, Trainspotting Live is set to embark on a UK tour. Produced by Brass Jar Productions (Drunk Shakespeare) and Olivier Award-winning producer James Seabright, Trainspotting Live first officially opened on July 15, 2018. The Tour will run for a season at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe before heading off on an extensive tour of the UK this autumn.

Set against a dynamic soundscape of 80's dance music, Trainspotting Live takes an insightful and brutally honest look at friends, Mark Renton, Tommy, Sick Boy, Begbie and Allison as they live and struggle through the Edinburgh heroin epidemic. This raw and gritty 75-minute stage experience, offers a real-life look at the effects of addiction, and all its highs and lows, while bringing to life the classic novel and globally successful film with humor, poetry, and provocatively graphic staging.

Drawing strong parallels to the opioid crisis ravaging small towns and cities across America, Welsh's enduring story and characters exposes the heart of the issue and demonstrates the nondiscriminatory nature of the disease. A beautifully disgusting production that holds nothing back, Trainspotting Live is a must see for avid fans of the film and, for Trainspotting virgins, it provides a powerfully entertaining experience you won't soon forget!

Tour listings information

Venue: Cromdale Tunnel, Pleasance @ EICC EDINBURGH

Dates: 4th to 28th August 2022 (not 10th, 17th, 22nd)

Time: 6.00pm & 9.00pm

Box office: 0131 556 6550

Online: www.pleasance.co.uk

Venue: The Core at Corby Cube CORBY

Dates: Tuesday 6th to Saturday 10th September

Time: 8.00pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 7pm & 8.45pm (Friday to Saturday)

Box Office: 01536 470 470

Online: thecorecorby.com

Venue: Hope Mill Theatre MANCHESTER

Dates: Tuesday 13th to Saturday 17th September

Time: 7.30pm (Tuesday to Thursday) / 6.30pm & 8.30pm (Friday & Saturday)

Box Office: 0161 275 9141

Online: hopemilltheatre.co.uk

Venue: Old Laundry Theatre WINDERMERE

Dates: Tuesday 20th to Saturday 24th September

Time: 7.30pm (Tuesday to Thursday) / 6.30pm & 8.30pm (Friday & Saturday)

Box Office: 015394 40872

Online: oldlaundrytheatre.co.uk

Venue: Platform GLASGOW

Dates: Tuesday 27th September to Sunday 16th October

Time: 7pm (Tuesday to Saturday) / 8.45pm (Friday & Saturday) & 6pm (Sunday)

Box Office: tickets.trainspottinglive.com

Online: platformgla.co.uk

Venue: Riverside Studios LONDON

Dates: Tuesday 18th October to Sunday 6th November

Time: 7.30pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 6pm (Friday to Sunday) & 7.45pm (Friday & Saturday)

Box Office: 020 8237 1010

Online: riversidestudios.co.uk

Venue: Mayflower Studios SOUTHAMPTON

Dates: Wednesday 9th to Saturday 12th November

Time: 8.00pm (Wednesday) / 7.00pm & 9.00pm (Thursday to Saturday)

Box Office: 02380 711 833

Online: mayflowerstudios.org.uk





Age Guidance: 16+ This immersive production contains nudity, strong language, sex, violence, and drug/needle use.

Biographies

In Your Face Theatre: Original Producer

In Your Face Theatre are a Scottish immersive theatre company founded by Greg Esplin in 2012. They work on the belief that theatre should never be boring and that the possibilities within theatre are boundless until proven otherwise. The opportunity to use audience to drive and be a part of a story - something which tv and film cannot - allows for organic performances that must always be changing and growing. Theatre has to - and should - be for everybody. In Your Face Theatre's first piece was Jimmy Boyles true story The Hard Man written by Tom McGrath. An immersive piece set in a pub and after five star reviews and a sold out run the same group of actors decided to embark on their next journey - Trainspotting.

Adam Spreadbury-Maher: Original Director

Adam is an award-winning director and producer. He is the founding Artistic Director of the c*ckTavern Theatre, OperaUpClose and the Hope Theatre. In 2010, Adam became Artistic Director of the King's Head Theatre and won Best Artistic Director in the Fringe Report Awards. In 2011 he was nominated for Best Director in the Off West End Awards. In 2017 and 2018, his critically-acclaimed productions of Coming Clean, La Bohème and Strangers in Between transferred to Trafalgar Studios. La Bohème was later nominated for Best New Opera at the 2018 Olivier Awards whilst his production of Tosca won Best Opera Production at the 2018 Off West End Awards. Theatre and Opera Directing highlights: Coming Clean (West End/King's Head); Tosca (King's Head); Masterclass (Sydney Opera House/Australian Tour); Strangers in Between (West End/King's Head); La Bohème (West End/King's Head); Trainspotting Live (Off Broadway/UK Tour/Australia Tour and King's Head); A Tale of Two Cities adapted by Terence Rattigan and John Gielgud (King's Head/Australia); Dead Party Animals (Hope); Louis Nowra's Cosi and Daniel Reitz's Studies for a Portrait (Oval House/White Bear); Peter Gill's The York Realist and The Sleepers Den (Riverside Studios); Hannie Rayson's Hotel Sorrento and a new play by Edward Bond, There Will Be More (Cock Tavern); and in Australia, Jonathan Harvey's Beautiful Thing and Joe Orton's Loot. For OperaUpClose he directed Tosca (West End/King's Head/Tour), Ballo: A Masked Ball (King's Head) and Madam Butterfly (King's Head). @SpreadburyMaher

Andrew Barrett: Renton

Andrew trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and is currently based in New York City. In 2013 he premiered Tectonic Plates by Jonathan McGrath in Sulamaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan, where he also ran acting and creative writing classes. In 2016, Andrew worked in dozens of refugee camps across five countries in Europe with the Flying Seagull Project, using his skills as a professional clown and musician to bring circus, magic and music to thousands of children there. Since moving to NYC in January 2017, he has lent his voice to the statue of Robert Burns in Central Park as part of the Talking Statues installation, and played Puck and Cassio in Shakespeare & Company's 2018 productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream and Othello, before making his Off-Broadway debut as Renton in a six-month run of Trainspotting Live at the Roy Arias Stages.

Lauren Downie: June & Ensemble

Lauren is a Scottish actress who has been based in New York City for over seven years. Since graduating, she has performed roles in both plays and musicals, including the one woman play Dickless, which she performed Off-Broadway before taking it to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017. She was also honoured to be asked to perform at playwright Sir Peter Shaffer's Broadway Memorial hosted by Alec Baldwin. Other notable credits include Strindberg's Playing with Fire and the feature film Love is a Broadway Hit. Lauren is excited to be performing Trainspotting Live in her homeland, after recently completing a successful run of the show Off-Broadway. Let the rave begin!

Greg Esplin: Tommy & Co-Director

Greg is an actor, director and producer. He is the founding Artistic Director of In Your Face Theatre company set up in 2012, which is an associate company of the prestigious King's Head Theatre in London. He produced and performed in The Hard Man by Jimmy Boyle at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2013. He also produced 2014 Fringe hit The Lieutenant of Inishmore. Greg is the original producer, director and star (as Tommy) of the internationally acclaimed Trainspotting Live, which has been seen around the world in 900 performances since its premiere in 2013. The production has won four Fringe Sell Out Show awards (Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2015-2018), a Performance of the Week award (Adelaide Fringe 2017) and the lead actor was nominated for a Scottish BAFTA. Greg has also recently filmed an episode of the critically acclaimed Amazon show Outlander, which has recently been released and appeared in BBC3s Killed By My Debt. Greg's company In Your Face Theatre has been co-producer on a number of other acclaimed productions, including Live A Little (Vault Festival London 2017), La Bohème and Strangers In Between (Trafalgar Studios, London West End, 2017/2018).

Michael Lockerbie: Sick Boy & Ensemble

Michael is an actor born and raised in Edinburgh. He performed for the National Youth Theatre before continuing to Edinburgh's Telford College and finally finishing his training at Rose Bruford College. He has been performing in Trainspotting Live since 2016 and most recently finished working on Shy One's In The Long Run with Idris Elba.

Olivier Sublet: Mother Superior & Begbie

Olivier graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City, having moved from Switzerland to be an actor. Fresh out of their three-year programme, he trained as a classical actor, and was cast in the NYC run of Trainspotting Live. Other theatre includes Mother Courage by Bertolt Brecht, To Wong Foo The Musical (world premiere) by Douglas Carter Beane, Seal Boy by Ken Weitzman, Balm in Gilead by Lanford Wilson and played Gratiano in Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice. Olivier received his black belt in Karate at 14 and practices a number of Martial Arts in the hope to start a career in stage combat as well as acting. Olivier cannot wait to be part of the Trainspotting Live tour around the UK! Let's do this!