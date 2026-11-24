NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

On Friday 13 November, Go Live Theatre, with essential support from The Garek Trust, staged the largest ever education matinee in the UK with the Olivier Award-nominated musical Sylvia. Over 4000 children and young people were welcomed to the Royal Albert Hall to watch Sylvia, continuing Go Live's commitment of improving access to live theatre for young people and inspiring the next generation of audiences.

The critically acclaimed musical Sylvia tells the story of activist Sylvia Pankhurst and her role in the Suffragette movement, set against a soundtrack blending hip hop, funk, soul and gospel. The production starred Olivier Award winner and Go Live Theatre Patron Beverley Knight, with direction and choreography by Kate Prince. The Royal Albert Hall holds a significant place in suffragette history, making it an important venue for this education matinee of Sylvia, having been the home to over 20 suffragette rallies and some of the movement's most important speeches in the fight for women's right to vote.

Sita McIntosh, CEO of Go Live Theatre today said, “I'm not sure there's a suitable adjective to describe the sound of 4,084 children and young people (C&YP) enjoying the largest ever Education Matinee of Sylvia at the Royal Albert Hall last week.

“Go Live Theatre Patron and West End Legend, Beverley Knight MBE welcomed 84 schools from 29 boroughs in London and six counties across the UK, most of whom had never been in the iconic venue before.

“Go Live's mission is to make live theatre accessible to C&YP from less fortunate backgrounds and we know from our evaluation that the average Pupil Premium of the schools that attended was 35%; 57% of the students were from Global Majority backgrounds, 28% have SEND and 34% have English as an Additional Language.

“This was a truly special afternoon and our biggest achievement is undoubtedly that 98% of the C&YP that attended say that they want to return to the theatre to see another show! We'll keep working hard to make sure they do.”

One of the attending teachers commented, “What affected me most as a teacher was realising how many of our students had never experienced live theatre before. Watching their reactions in the auditorium was genuinely emotional, and it served as a powerful reminder of why theatre and the performing arts are essential for young people. Thank you!"

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming